Here's the cheapest Google Pixel 4 deal for Cyber Monday

This might be the best Cyber Monday phone deal, and certainly if you're in the market for a new Android rather than an iPhone: Google's Pixel 4 is available now for just £9.99 up front and with a super-low monthly contract price. Tempted? Read on.

Pay £10 for your Pixel 4 and then it's just £29 per month for 20GB of data on a two-year deal. That adds up to a total cost of £706 over the term and that's not bad at all given that the outright price for the Pixel 4 64GB model is £599.

The video performance is what we most enjoyed about the Pixel 4 with it making gains in all the right places - crispness, contrast and colour reproduction - compared to its predecessor. The 5.7in FHD+ OLED display has a 444 ppi pixel density but its killer feature is the 90Hz refresh rate.

The audio performance is what stopped the Pixel 4 scoring better in our review but the camera is a definite plus point. It has a dual-camera arrangement that sees the familiar 12.2MP dual-pixel lens bolstered by a new 16MP telephoto snapper.

Sure, it's no five-star mobile but when there's money lopped off a four-star, it's always worth looking.

