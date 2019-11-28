The best Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deal is now live

Vodafone has bested Google's Pixel 4 Black Friday deal with a discount of its own. You can now pick up the latest pure Android mobile for just £9.99 up front.

Thankfully, the monthly cost of the contract is very competitive too with just £29 to pay per month for 20GB of data on a two-year deal. That adds up to a total cost of £706 over the term and that's not bad at all given that the outright price for the Pixel 4 64GB model is £599.

The video performance is what we most enjoyed about the Pixel 4 with it making gains in all the right places - crispness, contrast and colour reproduction - compared to its predecessor. The 5.7in FHD+ OLED display has a 444 ppi pixel density but its killer feature is the 90Hz refresh rate.

The audio performance is what stopped the Pixel 4 scoring better in our review but the camera is a definite plus point. It has a dual-camera arrangement that sees the familiar 12.2MP dual-pixel lens bolstered by a new 16MP telephoto snapper.

Sure, it's no five-star mobile but when there's money lopped off a four-star, it's always worth looking.

