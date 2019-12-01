Cyber Monday: save £500 on Denon home cinema amplifiers

The Cyber Monday deals continue across the weekend and into the big day itself on Monday, and there are still plenty of big savings to be made. One such discount is on a trio of excellent Denon AV receivers, all of which have received five-star reviews.

There featured products are the Denon AVR-X2600H, AVR-X3600H and AVR-X4500H, with the size of the saving increasing as you go up the price range.

Not only is the Denon AVR-X3600H a five-star AV amplifier; it's an Award-winning AV amplifier. In fact, it's our Product of the Year in the 'best home cinema amplifiers' category. The X2600 and X4500 also received glowing reviews, each offering a varying number of inputs, outputs and features.

Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier £999 £799 at Sevenoaks

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Denon AVR-X4500H AV amplifier £1499 £999 at Sevenoaks

The AVR-X4500H’s talent will surprise few who know Denon’s range of home cinema amplifiers, but that makes it no less impressive - even more so with a £500 discount.View Deal

