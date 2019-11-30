Here are the 15 best Black Friday headphones deals still available

Black Friday no longer means a single day of sales, so there are still plenty of great deals still live over the weekend, as well as those products having their prices cut again in time for Cyber Monday.

That includes some huge savings on great-sounding headphones, from true wireless earbuds to traditional home audio cans, so there's still time to get yourself a great deal while stocks and prices last.

We've even found some deals on Award-winning models and even more that are included on our best headphones round-up, so don't hesitate to scroll and see our pick of 15 of the best.

The best Black Friday headphone deals still available

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £329 £229 at Amazon

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but in the sale, the price is only getting lower. Our wireless headphones Product of the Year, they currently come with a three-figure saving.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins P5 wireless £330 £129 at Sevenoaks

Premium build, Bluetooth headphones with 17 hours of battery life and excellent sound – there's very little not to like about these gorgeous headphones. There are more modern B&W headphones with aptX HD but not at this price.View Deal

AKG N60NC Wireless headphones £200 £120 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable – in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money." That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200. This is a top deal on a class-leading pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £289

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetic are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears £200 £160 at Amazon

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones – and, incidentally, the world's first pair of wireless open-back headphones. Very much Grado in both aesthetic and engineering design, the GW100s utilise the signature drivers found in the brand’s wired models. These five-star efforts are fantastic for the money.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £60 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £279 £199 at Amazon

Sennheiser's first true wireless earbuds are worth investigating. Battery life and sound quality are good and, despite them sitting at the pricier end of the scale, this £80 discount should come in handy.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £59 at Amazon

Possessor of our 2017 Product of the Year Award, these wired in-ears continue the success of Sennheiser's seemingly ever-growing Momentum range with a comfortable fit, attractive design and a wonderfully clear and detailed performance.View Deal

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £270 £100 on Amazon

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50mm diameter drivers, deluxe memory foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for a limited time only – a stonking £170 discount on Amazon. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79 at Amazon

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £229 at John Lewis

The Sonys at the top of this page may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort, these Boses have to be serious contenders.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless £140 £109 at Peter Tyson

Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. At this price, they're a bit of a bargain.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

