Act fast! 65in Toshiba 4K TV + Echo Dot for just $350 in the Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday TV deals have come and gone over the past few days, but this one's just arrived! And if you're after but have been holding out for a last-ditch Cyber Monday bargain, congratulations – you made a great decision.

This 65in Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K TV (model number: 65LF711U20) has now dropped from $600 to just $350.

Not only do you get a cracking 42 per cent discount on this TV, you also get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker thrown in, as well as 40 per cent off the first two months of a Sling TV subscription (valid for new subscribers only). In total then, you're saving around $350.

Want a slightly smaller 4K TV? The 55in version is also on sale with the same perks, priced just $300.

Toshiba 65in Fire TV Edition $600 $350 + free Echo Dot & 2-months Sling TV at Best Buy

This Toshiba has a 4K panel, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform baked in to give owners direct access to a plethora of smart video apps such as Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

View Deal

MORE:

The best Cyber Monday USA deals 2019

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Beats, Bose