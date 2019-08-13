Why wait for Black Friday? Save $200 on these budget Klipsch speakers right now

If you're on the hunt for new bookshelf speakers, these Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-160Ms look to be a great shout thanks to their hefty $200 discount at Crutchfield.

These budget bookshelves usually cost $550, but are now reduced to just $350 per pair, with the added bonus of free delivery.

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-160M $550 $350 at Crutchfield

These bookshelf speakers look to be a steal courtesy of a 36 per cent discount. With Klipsch's patented technologies, not to mention a striking aesthetic, they could be your bargain buy of the year.View Deal

The RP-160Ms can be used as either a stereo pair for music listening, or as part of a 5.1 surround sound home cinema set-up.

Each speaker comprises a 6.5in Cerametallic woofer and Klipsch's signature 1in horn tweeter. The flared opening in each cabinet doesn't just add to their striking appearance but most importantly works to project sound waves toward the listening area for a tighter stereo image, while also aiming to reduce reflections that can color the sound. And at the back, a Tractrix horn-shaped port promises enhanced bass performance as a result of smoother, more efficient airflow, too.

Dual binding post speaker terminals for bi-amping or bi-wiring, as well as magnetic grilles, complete the package here.

What Hi-Fi? sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, What Hi-Fi? is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

MORE:

Black Friday 2019: the date, the deals and all the details

The best Crutchfield audio and home theater deals

Best budget hi-fi speakers

Best speaker packages