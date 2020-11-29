Snap up a $90 saving on Beats Powerbeats Pro in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sales

There's no shortage of Cyber Monday offers and discounts to choose from, but some discounts are harder to come by than others.

Take the Beats PowerBeats Pro. These headphones have been hovering around at the $250 mark, and despite a reduction that saw them dip to $174.95 during Prime Day, that's nothing compared to the current MSRP at Best Buy. Then again, Cyber Monday isn't like any other sale.

Right now, you can pick up either the Moss Green, Lava Red or Spring Yellow Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds for just $159.99 – thank you, Best Buy.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $90 off at Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $159.99 (save $90) at Best Buy

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.View Deal

You can find other pairs of true wireless earbuds that sound better, but few boast the battery life, secure design or feature count of the Powerbeats Pros. This makes them a tempting choice, especially if you're on the market for a pair of wireless sports headphones for the gym or running.

Also, if you're an iPhone user, these headphones make a lot of sense too – the fact they use Apple's H1 chip ensures a robust connection and easy pairing.

If you want a pair of earbuds that won't fall out during that final set of burpees, the Powerbeats Pros should be seriously considered – there are better-sounding pairs out there at the money, but this 36 per cent discount should still be taken seriously.

MORE:

Read our Beats PowerBeats Pro review

See the best Cyber Monday cheap soundbar deals live now: Sonos, Bose, JBL, more

Check out the top Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals live now