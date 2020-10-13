Save 30% on Beats Powerbeats Pro with this awesome Prime Day deal

There's no shortage of Amazon Prime Day headphone deals to choose from, but some discounts are harder to come by than others.

Take the Beats PowerBeats Pro. These headphones have been hanging around at the $250 mark since they launched last year. But thanks to Prime Day 2020 you can now pick up a pair for just $174.95 thanks to a 30 per cent price cut.

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $250 $178.95 at Amazon

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this rare saving shouldn't be sniffed at.View Deal

You can find other pairs of true wireless earbuds that sound better, but few boast the battery life or feature count of the Powerbeats Pros. This makes them a tempting choice, especially if you're in the market for a pair of wireless sports headphones for the gym or running.

Also, if you're an iPhone user, these headphones makes a lot of sense too – the fact they use Apple's H1 chip ensures a robust connection and easy pairing.

If you want a pair of earbuds that won't fall out during that final set of burpees, the Powerbeats Pros should be seriously considered – especially in light of this generous 30 per cent-off Prime Day discount.

