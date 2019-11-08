Revealed: Amazon Black Friday deals for Echo speakers and Fire TV devices

Amazon has revealed some of its hotly-anticipated Black Friday deals, with savings on cheap Echo speakers, cut-price Fire TV sticks and tempting tablet discounts.

Thanks to our sister site, T3.com, we've got the lowdown on all the best deals, meaning you can hit the ground running when the Amazon Black Friday deals officially start on Friday 22nd November.

The sale runs for eight days, with deals released in chunks. Prices are in US dollars, but we'd expect to see the same – or very similar – deals offered to UK buyers.

On day one, 22nd November, Amazon is offering a host of deals on its Fire tablets. The price of the Fire HD 10 10-inch tablet drops to $100 ($50 off), while a Fire HD 8 8-inch tablet will set you back $50 ($30 off the usual price).

Following the appetisers, Amazon will start serving up the mains on 24th November, knocking $30 off the Fire TV Cube so it drops to $90.

You'll also be able to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K ($25), and the Fire TV Stick with Alexa ($20), both for half price.

Dessert arrives on the 28th November with some sweet price drops on Echo smart speakers. Get an Echo Show for $150 (a hefty $80 saving), the Echo 3rd generation for $60 ($40 off) and the five-star Echo Show 5 for $50 ($40 off).

If you're on a budget, the Echo Dot smart speaker might appeal. The price will drop to just $22 ($28 off), while the Echo Dot with Clock will drop to $35 ($25 off).

In total, the Amazon Black Friday sale runs for eight days, which is great news if you're stocking up for Christmas or on the lookout for bargain gifts.

