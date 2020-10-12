Prime Day TV deal: save $400 on 55-inch LG Nanocell 4K TV

The Prime Day sales extravaganza is serving up some serious savings.

Amazon has just knocked 44% off the price of an LG 4K Ultra HD TV with Alexa and Google Assistant built in. The LG 55SM8100AUA was $899, but is now just $499.99.

Fancy pocketing that $400 discount? We'd recommend you act fast if this one piques your interest. It has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can play videos using your voice rather than the included remote, or control a host of smart home gadgets. There's also support for HDR10, delivering the latest picture technology.

LG 55in 55SM8100AUA 4K UHD Smart LED TV $899 $499.99

Want a big TV for the big game? This 2019 55in LG Nanocell TV features smarts galore, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has AirPlay 2, so you can cast from your iPhone/iPad to the display. And it comes wrapped in a $400 discount.View Deal

We've not reviewed this particular model but we can tell you that LG's Nanocell LED panels offers a big step up in quality compared to the average LCD TV. The direct LED backlight provides better contrast, and though not as impressive OLED, it's much cheaper.

In terms of bang for buck, you're onto a winner. But what about features? Again, this is a very good option. LG's webOS is one of the best smart TV platforms in the business and offers access to a myriad of streaming apps, from Netflix and Prime Video to Hulu and HBO.

Working with a bigger budget? You can also save up to $1000 on Sony 4K OLED TVs.

