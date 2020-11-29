Walmart Cyber Monday deals: up your TV game with a $24 Roku stick

Want to add Netflix, Disney Plus and a whole host of video streaming services to your TV(s) but don't have an awful lot of cash to splash right now? Roku – and these splendid Cyber Monday deals – can help.

One of the easiest 21st-century recommendations to give anyone whose TV is missing the latest streaming video apps is to invest in a cheap video streaming stick. Three of Roku streaming sticks – the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Ultra – are on sale at Walmart.

The Roku Premiere (RRP $40) can be snapped up for $27; the Roku Streaming Stick+ has dropped from $49 to just $29; and the Roku Ultra is now $69, down from $99.

The Premiere offers lots of apps for very little money and a good enough sound. It also supports 4K HDR pictures. If your question is, ‘Does it give me access to apps that my TV doesn’t have?’, then the answer is almost certainly yes.

If you'd love to add Roku's now famous voice remote to the equation, you can add it to the 4K HDR picture here for a nominal fee. We called the Streaming Stick+ "an excellent all-rounder of a video streamer" in our five-star review.View Deal

Better still, the Ultra expands upon the Streaming Stick+'s spec sheet with Dolby Vision HDR (a more advanced version of the HDR10 supported in other Roku players) and Dolby Atmos surround sound.View Deal

Roku TV offers access to several subscription services, including but not limited to Amazon Video, BBC Sounds, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Now TV, Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV, HBO Go/Now, CBS All Access and WatchESPN. Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive – and at this price any of these Roku deals are well worth a second look.

Since April of this year, owning a Roku streaming stick means access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free, too.

The Roku Express is the most affordable streaming stick, offering the full Roku OS experience with all the apps, and supporting HD 1080p playback with Dolby and DTS audio.

The Premiere offers the full Roku OS experience with all the apps and support for 4K and HDR content; the Streaming Stick+ expands on that feature set with a voice-controlled remote; while the Roku Ultra is the most advanced, adding support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Got a non-smart TV in the guest bedroom and tentatively considering having the in-laws over for Christmas? At these prices, it's a problem easily solved...

