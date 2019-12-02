Bose SoundSport Free at lowest price ever today in the Cyber Monday deals

Bose and Cyber Monday don't often walk side by side, so when they do and it's a stonking five-star, true wireless pair of in-ears, we feel the need to tell you about it.

The Bose SoundSport Free are 30 per cent off today, dropping from $199 to $139. They dropped only as low as $169 for Black Friday, so this is a Cyber Monday win.

The caveats: the deal price is only on the funky Limited Edition Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue colourway (now there's a conversation starter), and it's only around for 24 hours only.

Bose Soundsport Free $200 $139 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

After giving the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones a thorough run for their money in our tests, we summarized: "the true wireless in-ear headphone market is booming at the moment, and the Bose SoundSport Free are good enough to give the very best a run for their money. They sound great and their array of features puts some rivals to shame."

Need we say more? Great sport in-ears, great Cyber Monday discount.

