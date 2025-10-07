Amazon Big Deal Days TV and home cinema deals live: our experts’ handpicked recommendations
We’re live blogging all the top OLED TV, projector, soundbar and AVR savings in real-time
Amazon’s latest Big Deal Days sale is here and with it we’re seeing a wealth of discounts on TVs, AVRs, soundbars and more appear on the digital retailers’ homepage.
But, with Black Friday just around the corner and many of the items on offer having been discounted many times before, you may be struggling to know if now is the right time to pull the trigger on that home cinema purchase you’ve been thinking about all year.
Here to help our team of home cinema experts will be on hand for the entirety of the event updating this page with all the top Big Deal Days savings they spotted and recommend.
Every deal, unless explicitly stated, will be on a product we’ve fully reviewed and know is worth your cash. We’ll also check its price on rival stores, including specialist retailers and check its price history to make sure its an actual discount worth shouting about.
On the off chance you don’t spot a deal on the specific product or category you’re looking for, make sure to get in touch in the comments section of this page and we’ll do our best to find a deal that meets your needs.
If you're after a pair of headphones, speaker or stereo amp as well also make sure to check out our best Amazon Big Deal Days hi-fi deals live hub.
And now the 65-inch version is also on sale…
Remember what we said in the last post about fresh deals on larger sizes of the C5 being very likely?
Well turns out we were right as mere moments after clicking the publish button on our last post we spotted a fantastic deal that lets you grab the 65-inch LG C5 for just £1599 at Richer Sounds. That’s a £1100 saving on its launch price.
For your money you’ll get a fantastic all-rounder with flawless gaming specifications, solid picture quality and excellent app support. Hence our reviewers’ glowing verdict:
“It's probably the best TV for most people, as its exceptional picture quality and uncompromising feature set are certified crowd pleasers. It remains an excellent choice for gamers, too, and its Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode is a major bonus for film buffs.”
Our only word of caution is to look for a soundbar to go with it if you want the best results as its audio is good, not great, even by TV speakers standards.
The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for vastly less than other retailers, including Amazon.
Price check: £1877 at Amazon, £2099 at LG.com, £2099 at Currys, £1699 at Peter Tyson
The best OLED TV deal isn't on Amazon right now
The LG C5 is one of the best step-down OLED TVs we've tested this year and one of the ones we consistently recommend in our buying guides, especially for people who like to game as well as watch movies on their TV.
This is because, though it isn't the best at everything it is one of the only sets we've reviewed in its class with no obvious weaknesses. We said as much in our review where we reported: "LG's latest mid-range OLED delivers another crowd-pleasing performance."
And right now, we've spotted an amazing discount on the 55-inch model at Richer Sounds we'd strongly recommend considering.
Our only word of caution, is that we're expecting more OLED TV deals to appear very soon, so if you're not 100 per cent convinced, or want something a little bigger or smaller, it may be worth waiting and seeing what else appears.
The five-star LG OLED55C5 delivers a rich, punchy and crisp image that's easy to enjoy alongside a thorough feature set that makes it one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. And this deal at Richer Sounds is the lowest price we have seen.
Meet the team manning this page
With nearly two decades of experience Tom is a veteran AV journalist and leading authority on all things home cinema. Whether its seeing the first ever OLED launch or reviewing the latest Dolby Atmos soundbar system from Samsung, he’s been there and done it many times over. He’ll be on hand through this year’s Big Deal Days event using his holistic knowledge and expertise to find all the top home cinema savings to be had both on and off Amazon.
One of the rising stars in AV journalism, Lewis is our current senior staff writer and one of the team’s main reviewers. With a growing specialisation in speaker packages, Atmos systems, AVRs and more he’s got his ear to the ground hunting for all the “proper” home cinema deals. If it’s a top of the line deal on a five star AVR that’ll make your 5.1 setup sing, he’s your man.
Robyn is the newest addition to What Hi-Fi?’s home cinema team. And while they may be comparatively new to the team compared to Lewis and Tom, over their year with us they’ve helped review everything from the five-star, uber premium KEF XIO to affordable portable projectors, including the Xgimi MoGo 4. They’ll be on hand throughout this year’s Big Deal Days looking for all the latest deals on everything from affordable streaming sticks to top of the line OLED TVs.
A quick tip
On the off chance you want to hunt for your own deals, or just aren’t sure which products to get we have some simple advice.
Read the reviews of the products you’re interested in before making any purchase. Or, if you’re near a store, go and have an actual demo – most specialist retailers are more than happy to let you try stuff out, even if they have to cable something up.
In the event you can’t do that, or you want a quicker shortlist to work off, look at our buying guides. We make a point of constantly updating our guides with our expert reviewers' latest advice, based on our experience using the products and running them against one another as part of our comparative testing process.
That means, every product mentioned in them has been fully tested and vetted by our experts to make sure it’s worth your money, even at its normal retail price.
