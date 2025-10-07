Amazon’s latest Big Deal Days sale is here and with it we’re seeing a wealth of discounts on TVs, AVRs, soundbars and more appear on the digital retailers’ homepage.

But, with Black Friday just around the corner and many of the items on offer having been discounted many times before, you may be struggling to know if now is the right time to pull the trigger on that home cinema purchase you’ve been thinking about all year.

Here to help our team of home cinema experts will be on hand for the entirety of the event updating this page with all the top Big Deal Days savings they spotted and recommend.

Every deal, unless explicitly stated, will be on a product we’ve fully reviewed and know is worth your cash. We’ll also check its price on rival stores, including specialist retailers and check its price history to make sure its an actual discount worth shouting about.

On the off chance you don’t spot a deal on the specific product or category you’re looking for, make sure to get in touch in the comments section of this page and we’ll do our best to find a deal that meets your needs.

If you're after a pair of headphones, speaker or stereo amp as well also make sure to check out our best Amazon Big Deal Days hi-fi deals live hub.