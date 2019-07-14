Prime Day UK deals: Save 64% on five-star Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker

To say that we're awash with Amazon Prime Day deals during the company's 48-hour, non-stop deals event is an understatement. But a Prime Day deal on a stone cold five-star Bluetooth speaker – and it's 64 per cent off? Those offers are special. And here is one such Prime Day deal.

Ultimate Ears is a name that has become synonymous with great sound in portable, ultra-durable, fun Bluetooth speakers. The fact that we gave the Ultimate Ears Megablast five stars in our tests is perhaps unsurprising – the company's wireless speakers have impressed across the board.

When it debuted, the Megablast came with a £270 recommended retail price. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, for a limited time you can snap one up for just £99.

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £99 at Amazon A five-star product, the Megablast is the biggest portable Bluetooth speaker Ultimate Ears currently makes. With Alexa built in, a 16-hour battery and a full-on energetic sound, at a quite-frankly outrageous 64 per cent off, it's a whole lot of sound for little money. View Deal

The Megablast is the largest portable speaker in Ultimate Ears' arsenal of great Bluetooth products. It boasts 16 hours of battery life, plus it's fully waterproof and drop-proof. With Alexa built-in, you can simply holler at your Megablast to play your Sunday barbecue Spotify playlist and voila – the party is in full effect.

You can also pick from a few colours, including blue, black and red, but remember, Prime Day is like Christmas – it comes but once a year and if you don't get what you wanted, you'll have to wait a long time for it to come back around...