Hurry! Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones now only £75 in Prime Day sale

Noise-cancelling headphones don't have to cost the earth and this fantastic Prime Day deal on the 2020-released Sony WH-CH710N is the perfect example.

A saving of £55 is a crazy good deal for a pair of Sony's over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. Even better, the discount applies to the blue model as well as the black, so you have a choice of colours when making your purchase.

Prime day Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-CH710N £130 £75 (save £55)

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we have reviewed their predecessors, the very similar Sony WH-CH700Ns And we liked them very much, awarding them four out of five stars. Battery life here is a very impressive 35 hours.

They are lower-end than Sony's top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4s, but they still promise to be an upgrade on the 700Ns.

They boast Sony's new noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are. There's also a new Ambient Sound pass-through mode that lets in the noise of your surroundings in so you can handily hear, say, traffic noise or train announcements.

The claimed battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge. There's also NFC for at-a-tap wireless pairing with a device, and the familiar button for launching your phone's voice assistant.

Sony seems to have largely stuck with a winning formula here, so we'd put our trust in these WH-CH710Ns to satisfy our musical needs – especially at this price.

