This musical biopic has scored a Golden Globe nomination – and it's about to land on streaming
No more waitin' on a sunny day
If you're a fan of the Boss and a movie lover, prick up your ears. The biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released on Disney+ near the end of this month, on 23 January.
Set in the 1980s, the film follows the creative process behind Springsteen's album Nebraska as he comes to terms with his troubled upbringing. Jeremy Allen White, known for his work on FX's The Bear and The Iron Claw, stars in the titular role to deliver a performance that Deadline says is “played with conviction and authenticity”.
Audiences have also rated the movie highly, with a solid 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes on the Popcornmeter.
It won't come as a surprise to regular readers that many of Springsteen's tracks are frequent visitors in our test room to put a range of hi-fi and home cinema products through their paces.
In fact, we recently put together a guide to our favourite tracks from the Boss to test your hi-fi system. And two of those tracks, namely Highway Patrolman and Atlantic City, come straight from the Nebraska album. That means that the new film should be able to challenge your home cinema system’s ability to portray the tracks with the necessary subtlety and dynamic range.
For those holding out for the physical release of the film, you’re also in luck. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be available to buy on 4K Blu-ray at HMV from 6 February, and you can pre-order now.
MORE:
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Bruce Springsteen's new track shows why music and hi-fi can be a love, hate relationship
These are the best surround sound systems
And check out 8 of the best Bruce Springsteen tracks to test your hi-fi system
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.