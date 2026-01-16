This musical biopic has scored a Golden Globe nomination – and it's about to land on streaming

If you're a fan of the Boss and a movie lover, prick up your ears. The biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released on Disney+ near the end of this month, on 23 January.

Set in the 1980s, the film follows the creative process behind Springsteen's album Nebraska as he comes to terms with his troubled upbringing. Jeremy Allen White, known for his work on FX's The Bear and The Iron Claw, stars in the titular role to deliver a performance that Deadline says is “played with conviction and authenticity”.

For those holding out for the physical release of the film, you’re also in luck. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be available to buy on 4K Blu-ray at HMV from 6 February, and you can pre-order now.

