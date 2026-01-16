If you're a fan of the Boss and a movie lover, prick up your ears. The biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released on Disney+ near the end of this month, on 23 January.

Set in the 1980s, the film follows the creative process behind Springsteen's album Nebraska as he comes to terms with his troubled upbringing. Jeremy Allen White, known for his work on FX's The Bear and The Iron Claw, stars in the titular role to deliver a performance that Deadline says is “played with conviction and authenticity”.

Audiences have also rated the movie highly, with a solid 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes on the Popcornmeter.

It won't come as a surprise to regular readers that many of Springsteen's tracks are frequent visitors in our test room to put a range of hi-fi and home cinema products through their paces.

In fact, we recently put together a guide to our favourite tracks from the Boss to test your hi-fi system. And two of those tracks, namely Highway Patrolman and Atlantic City, come straight from the Nebraska album. That means that the new film should be able to challenge your home cinema system’s ability to portray the tracks with the necessary subtlety and dynamic range.

For those holding out for the physical release of the film, you’re also in luck. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be available to buy on 4K Blu-ray at HMV from 6 February, and you can pre-order now.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bruce Springsteen's new track shows why music and hi-fi can be a love, hate relationship

These are the best surround sound systems

And check out 8 of the best Bruce Springsteen tracks to test your hi-fi system