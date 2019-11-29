Black Friday wireless earbuds deal: RHA AirPods rivals slashed to £99

Fancy a pair of true wireless earbuds that sound better than Apple's AirPods? Then Amazon has the perfect Black Friday deal for you. It's slashed the price of the four-star RHA TrueConnect Bluetooth buds from £149.95 to £99 at Amazon – saving you £50.

With rich, faithful sound and a solid five hour battery life, these true wireless earbuds don't disappoint. We awarded them four out of five stars in our review, highlighting their "detailed treble".

Not only are the TrueConnects now cheaper than Apple's 2nd Gen AirPods, they're a touch more sonically-capable and better suited to the gym (RHA says they're rated "IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant").

The controls on the back of each earpiece are simple to use for the basics, but also offer comprehensive control. A single button on each bud allows adjusts volume, skips tracks and connects to your phone’s digital assistant. You also get a chunky charging case that provides an extra 20 hours of battery life.

Overall, the RHA TrueConnects are one of the better-sounding sub-£150 true wireless earphones we’ve heard. Except now, they're only £99.95 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That makes these true wireless buds a true bargain.