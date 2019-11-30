Black Friday: save £700 on this classy LG OLED TV

The LG E-series is the company's premium line of OLEDs and the good news is that you can pick one up with a sizeable discount in the Black Friday TV deals.

The 55in LG OLED55E8PLA is a 2018 4K HDR set which we loved for its class-leading picture, gorgeous design and well-equipped, smart UI when we reviewed it at £1799.

It's now available with £600 off at Crampton & More which makes it a terrific buy already but, if you're quick, you can get that down to just £1099, using the discount code below.

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1099 (with voucher code) at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the LG C8, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting. Right now, you can use discount code 'SAVE100' to drop the price from £1199 to £1099, but we don't expect this deal to last long.View Deal

What makes this deal all the more incredible is that it makes this LG OLED TV actually cheaper than the inferior 55in LG OLED55C8 which currently sits at around £1200. The main difference between the two sets is that the E-series has a more premium styling and finish as well as improved sound.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, then take a look at our pick of Black Friday OLED TV deals.

MORE: