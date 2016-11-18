This week, Samsung bought US audio company Harman International, JBL introduced two new professional speakers and an item of the late David Bowie's personal hi-fi was sold for over £250k.

We have a variety of reviews, including Copland's rather tidy DAC 215, Philips's commendable 49PUS6401 4K TV and Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 8.

MORE: December 2016 issue on sale now!

MORE: Independence Day: Resurgence - Blu-ray review

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Black Friday deals of the week

News

Samsung to buy Harman International for $8bn

Earlier this month rumours circulated that Samsung was about to buy Focal. Instead, Samsung has announced a takeover of US audio company Harman International.

Harman owns the likes of Harman Kardon, AKG and JBL, and has a strong presence in the automotive audio market; an area Samsung expects "to grow to $100bn by 2025".

MORE: Samsung to buy Harman International for $8bn

High-end JBL studio monitors are bringing retro back

JBL is has updated its M2 Master and 4425 professional studio monitors, with the JBL 4367 and 4429 respectively. You'll need plenty of dosh to afford them, though.

Both benefit from an improved cabinet, as well as new crossover/woofers and sport some distinctly retro looks. The 4367s cost £11,800, while the 4429s can be had for just £5,800.

MORE: High-end JBL studio monitors are bringing retro back

David Bowie's custom-made Brionvega turntable sells for £257,000

The late David Bowie's personal record player has sold at auction for over a quarter of a million pounds.

The custom-made Italian Brionvega turntable was made in 1966, and formed part of an auction of pieces from Bowie's personal art collection, which totalled over £30m in value.

MORE: David Bowie's custom-made Brionvega turntable sells for £257,000

More news

Are these the dumbest smart headphones you'll see this year?

Can these headphones stop you from going deaf?

Gremlins vinyl cover transforms when wet and exposed to light

B&O's 'Cool Modern Collection' brings Nordic minimalism to product range

Elac Element EA101EQ-G amplifier has room calibration and app control

Noble Audio Sage: an "entry-level" pair of £500 headphones

Amazon Music Unlimited lands in the UK to rival Spotify

Black Friday

The best Black Friday UK deals 2016

The best Sevenoaks Black Friday deals 2016

The best Black Friday hi-fi deals – amps, DACs, turntables

The best Amazon Black Friday UK deals

Best Black Friday soundbar and soundbase deals

The best Black Friday PS4 and Xbox One deals

5 tech Christmas gift ideas for fitness fanatics

The best Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2016

10 Christmas gift ideas under £50

Best Black Friday TV deals – smart, HD, 4K TV

10 Christmas gift ideas for music and movies on the move

Reviews

"Given a good source, it delivers an immensely likeable sound, one that combines clarity and subtlety superbly"

Copland DAC 215

What strikes you about Copland's DAC 215 is how clean and pristine it looks. Once it gets going, you can't forget how good it sounds either.

It boasts an "open, clean and precise presentation". It's easy to use too and, given a good source, offers a pleasurable listening experience.

Read the full Copland DAC 215 review

"A 4K HDR screen in this size, for such an appealing price is well worth looking out for"

Philips 49PUS6401

Unlike some other budget 4K TVs we've seen, this Philips has HDR, which helps produce a bright and punchy colour palette. It also has ambilight, which is always fun.

However, it falls short elsewhere. Black depth could be better, there aren't many catch-up services and there's no HDR support for Netflix.

So while it's very good in places, it's not enough to get five stars.

Read the full Philips 49PUS6401 review

"The Fire HD 8 is one of the least compromised budget tablets out there"

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2016)

Amazon's Fire HD 8 is a great budget tablet, but you'll need a Prime subscription to get the most out of it.

It has a wealth of content and features, and while it has some compromises (a less than sharp screen, poor cameras), it's the least compromised in the budget tablet arena.

Read the full Amazon Fire HD 8 (2016) review

More reviews

Polaroid P49D600

Onkyo DP-X1