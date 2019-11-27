Samsung Black Friday: Galaxy Note 8 plus Harman Kardon speaker bundle just £399

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not the very latest Samsung mobile phone but then it won't cost you £700 either. In fact, this previously top of the range phablet is available for just £399 for Black Friday on Amazon and comes with a 64GB microSD card and a Harman Kardon Onyx Bluetooth speaker sweetener.

The value of those items, if bought separately, comes to £546. So, if you're thinking of getting something like the Galaxy Note 8, then this is definitely a deal not to miss.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 |64GB SD| HK Onyx speaker £546 £399

This 6.3in, 12MP phablet is available at Amazon with the Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Bluetooth speaker plus a 64GB microSD card. It's not a mobile we've tested but we certainly like the later member of the Galaxy Note range.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is 6.3in super AMOLED device with a 12MP rear camera and a 8MP front-facer. It's got 6GB of RAM to power it and 64GB of storage space which you can double up instantly thanks to the Class 10 64GB microSD card which is included in the deal.

On top of that, of course, is the all important S Pen stylus which makes these big-sized Samsung phones so popular - and a 3.5mm headphones socket!

The Harman Kardon Onyx Mini is a 14.5 x 15.8 x 9.5cm portable speaker with a 10-hour lithium battery. You can connect up to three devices to it by Bluetooth or even another HK Dual Sound speaker for stereo pairing.

