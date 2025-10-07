Amazon Big Deal Days hi-fi deals live: all the top headphone, vinyl and speaker savings picked by our experts
If you need new headphones, speakers, stereo amps or a turntable, but don’t fancy paying full price, then you’re in the right place
Amazon may not be the first destination audiophiles think of to shop, but with its latest Big Deal days event now here, you’d be surprised how many great deals there are on everything from stereo speakers to award-winning wired headphones live right now.
The only downside is that for every good deal there’s at least 100 bad ones. Key problems include a slightly liberal use of the word deal, with some items having been cheaper in the not too distant past if you check their price history and some focussed on products that simply aren’t worth your money, even if they’re discounted.
Which is why our team of audio experts are on hand manning this page, where they’re dropping all the latest and greatest audio deals they’ve spotted in real time.
We’ll be here for the entirety of the event. So if you don’t spot a deal that meets your needs, or want something specific, get in touch using the comments section of this page and we’ll do our best to find a deal that fits your needs and budget.
The WiiM Amp Pro is a really good price and ideal choice for hi-fi newbies
Just add speakers systems are a great entry point to hi-fi that we often point newbies towards. This is because they offer a convenient all in one solution, with the added flexibility of being able to pick which speakers you want.
That means you can upgrade or tweak your setup as you go and is a gentle entry point to the world of separates where matching is much more intimidating and complex.
And if that sounds appealing, then we have some good news: the recommended affordable option in our best hi-fi systems guide, the WiiM Amp Pro is down to £320 on Amazon (£80 off its regular price).
Though we gave it four-stars, trust us when we say this is the best option you’ll find for less than £500. We know, because we’ve tried and failed to find anything better.
Just make sure to match them with some price appropriate speakers. We’d recommend something akin to the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 or recently reviewed, five-star Dali Kupid, if you’re short on space.
The WiiM Amp Pro is a flexible, incredibly good value entry point to hi-fi offering a small, but versatile design with all the streaming smarts and amplification most people will need. Just make sure to match it with appropriate speakers.
A pair of earbuds from a British hi-fi legend
Headphone deals are coming in fast but for now, we've not spotted any truly amazing ones on a big name, five-star player. Instead the top saving we've spotted is on the four-star Cambridge Audio Melomania M100.
Though they still aren't class leading, for the money they're a very solid option right now. This is especially true if you want a balanced all rounder capable of delivering a balanced, clean and spacious sound, but don't want to spend more than £100.
As we said in our review: "The Melomania M100 are well-designed wireless earbuds with fun and flagship-bothering features that are worth considering at this price."
If you like the idea of 52 hours of battery life, detailed sound, and a slew of decent features, then you'll love the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100. Considering they're some of the finer mid-range earbuds around, being able to snap them up for under £100 is a fantastic deal.
Meet the team updating this page
Audio expert Kash is our hi-fi head-honcho. With a decade and a half of experience she’s reviewed everything from affordable DACs to uber-expensive floorstanding speakers and has a holistic knowledge of all things hi-fi as a result. She’ll be on hand throughout all of this year’s Big Deal Days event using that knowledge to find the best deals on headphones, turntables, speakers amps and more. Making sure you get the best sounding hi-fi at a great price.
Andy Madden is What Hi-Fi?’s second in command and one of our resident headphone experts. This year alone he’s reviewed, or second listened, nearly all the big names you’ll find in our best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds guide. He’ll be working throughout the Big Deal Days event hunting for the top deals on these in-particular.
Self described “Golden Child” of the What Hi-Fi? reviews team, Harry McKerrell is our hi-fi senior staff writer. Delusions of grandeur aside, he’s one of our top audio reviewers having started off with headphones before graduating to standmount speakers, amps and more this year. He’s got his ear to the ground for all the latest and greatest deals on the top products we recommend and will be helping update this page as and when he spots them.
A quick tip
The truth is, Amazon shopping events always bring a lot of bogus deals. Why bogus? There’s two main reasons.
First, because the price isn’t always the best its ever been. That’s why we check the recent price history of any “deal” before we recommend it. Second, and more relevant for the purposes of this tip, because there are some audio products that aren’t worth your money no matter how heavily discounted they are.
Which is why we always recommend going into any shopping event with a clear hitlist of products you’ve already shortlisted and done your research. The best way to do this is to start off with one of our buying guides. These are pages we constantly update with our up to date buying advice on all the products we’ve tested in any given category.
So looking there you’ll find a nice, quick list of options we’ve fully reviewed and recommend even when they’re not on deal. To help make it even easier, we’ve included a link to some of the big ones we think you’ll find helpful.