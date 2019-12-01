The best Currys Cyber Monday deals 2019 UK

The Currys Cyber Monday deals are live and there are plenty of solid savings to be made following on from the official Black Friday deals.

Last year, Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales brought in a reported 14 orders every second, so the retailer was clearly doing something right. With that in mind, we expect this year's Currys sales for Cyber Monday 2019 to prove popular.

Of course one advantage of buying online from a bricks and mortar retailer such as Currys, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, is that if you happen to live or work near a Currys shop, you can order online and swing by later to pick it up – a great option if you have any issues with deliveries or should you need any post-purchase help.

We've rounded-up the best Currys Cyber Monday deals right now on everything tech and AV, from TVs to speakers, headphones to soundbars.

TV deals

Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV £699 £529

Already the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED range, the 43-inch version of the Q60R is now cheaper than ever and looks like a great buy.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £999

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q85R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1499 £1299

This sightly downgraded model from the Q90R has also now dropped to its lowest ever price. Ultimately, we think it's worth stretching to the Q90R if you can, but the price difference is quite big and you could use the saving to add a soundbar.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1899 £1499

This five-star belter of a TV is now at its lowest price ever. No other 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £549 £339

A 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV, this Samsung has had £150 shaved off it. In addition to 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, it boasts Apple TV, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Samsung UE55RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £799 £429

Want a 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV instead? You can save over £300 on this Samsung. There's 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Sony KD55XG8796BU 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV for £1,399 £749

One down from Sony's flagship LED range, the edge-lit XG85 series features a few different models but this is the one with the top-end Motionflow XR 1000 Hz technology for motion processing. 4K resolution, plus LED TV technology.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV £1599 £1099

Save £500 on this 2019 version of a five-star LG OLED, which goes easy on cost without sacrificing the company's Award-winning TV technology. Ultra HD and HDR are on-board, as well as Google Assistant for smart TV viewing.View Deal

Video streamer deals

Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote £50 £30

Stream video in 4K and unlock a plethora of smart features with this Amazon Fire Stick and Alexa-enabled remote. What's more, that £20 saving will pay for a few months of Amazon Prime Video.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Sonos Beam £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sonos Sub £699 £599

Like the look of the Beam above, but think you might want some extra power and low-end rumble? Pair it with this Sonos Sub and combine the savings offered by Currys this Cyber Monday.View Deal

LOGIK L32SBIN16 2.1 soundbar £99.99 £45

An impossibly cheap soundbar with a huge percentage reduction, if you want a basic TV speaker with a subwoofer and Bluetooth streaming, this might just be it. Just manage your expectations when it comes to performance.View Deal

LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless soundbar £300 £129

Save more than £150 on this LG 2.1 system with dedicated subwoofer at a fantastic price. The 300W of power combined with adaptive audio should enhance any movie to make it that much more cinematic. There's Bluetooth music streaming, too.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60R soundbar £599 £349

A soundbar that aims to replicate surround sound, this 5.1-channel, 360-watt beast promises to provide cinema sound no matter where in the room you're sitting. It even has a Game Mode for when you power up a games console.View Deal

Home cinema deals

LG LHB645N 5.1 3D Blu-ray & DVD Cinema System £349 £299

This LG system delivers a superb 1000W of surround sound 5.1 audio power to your home. Throw in LG's Aramid tech, LG Music Flow compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity and high-res audio support, and you've got yourself a compact, multi-media home cinema.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79

Sony is a master of making headphones so these now affordable cans are a great option under £100. You get active noise cancelling, a built-in mic that works with Google Assistant, volume controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a 35-hour battery life for you money.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Sonos One £199 £149

The One is our favourite Sonos speaker for its combination of smart features – Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built in – class-leading sound and affordable price tag. And this £40 saving only makes it more appealing.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 £170 £130

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sonos One SL £179 £139

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £90 £70

A £20 saving is always worth talking about, but when it's on a What Hi-Fi? Award winner it deserves a shout. The UE Wonderboom 2 is our favourite sub-£100 wireless speaker, and it's now even cheaper.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £120 £65

It has now been succeeded by the third-gen Boom 3, but at £80 the Boom 2 is still a great bargain if you're looking for a fun and affordable portable speaker.View Deal

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker £279 £169

Another five-star JBL speaker with a hefty discount at Currys, the Xtreme 2 offers incredible power for a portable speaker, but never in lieu of a fine musical performance.View Deal

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker £149 £89

As if you weren't already spoiled for choice when it comes to wireless speakers, Currys has slashed £60 from the price of this rugged JBL that offers plenty of character.View Deal

Jam Heavy Metal Bluetooth speaker £100 £50

We loved this diminutive wireless speaker when we heard it at £100, so we could only love it more now it's available for half that price.View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) £50 £22

The Echo Dot is a super easy route to adding smart features to your home, whether that be for voice control over your music playback or looking after smart lights and thermostats. This third generation is also the best-sounding version yet.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £50

Think of the Amazon Echo Show 5 as a kind of Echo Dot with a screen. That unlocks a whole new world of possibilities, from finding recipes to catching up on TV while cleaning the kitchen.View Deal

Google Home Mini £49 £19

Rarely do you find a deal on a smart speaker with a more than 50% saving, but that's what Currys are currently offering on the Google Home Mini. Think the Amazon Echo Dot above, but as part of the Google smart universe.View Deal

Record player deals