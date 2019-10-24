Amazon Black Friday: the best Amazon UK deals ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming large on the horizon, there's already plenty of chances to make serious savings on Amazon's vast arsenal of consumer goods, including 4K TVs, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones and turntables.

You've heard of Amazon, right? Of course you have. Everyone has. The shopping giant has bulldozed a path straight through online retail and now sells pretty much anything you can think of, often pretty cheaply. You'll also find plenty of recognisable UK retailers and brands selling straight from Amazon itself.

Of course, Amazon also has its own artillery of devices, with the ever-expanding range of Alexa devices, Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks and Fire tablets. Where there are big catalogues, there are often big savings to be had.

Amazon Prime Day may have been and gone but with Black Friday around the corner, rest assured the deals don't stop. Here are some of the best Amazon deals to wet your whistle...

Amazon devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £35

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Amazon Echo Input £35 £20

Add the Alexa voice assistant to any hi-fi system with this handy little device, which is now reduced to the price of a reasonable drinks round. Bargain.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (1st Gen) + Philips Hue White Light Bulb £155 £70

The first generation Echo Plus has been superseded but it still sounds good and is smarter than your average speaker. Even better, you can pick one up for less than half price – and snag a free smart bulb. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £70

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by a tenner.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus 2nd gen (Refurbished) £140 £99.99

While the original Echo Plus struggled in the sound department, this latest version delivers a much improved sonic performance and a more modern aesthetic.View Deal

TVs

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU HD Smart TV £349 £257

This cheap and cheerful 32-inch HDR Smart LED TV is HD Ready and features Freeview HD built-in. Despite the budget price tag you'll benefit from Sony's reliably-good X-Reality PRO image-sharpening tech.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50PUS6814 LED 4K TV £700 £499

This is a 50-inch Philips 4K UHD TV which supports both of the Dolbys (Atmos and Vision), HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ as well as having Philips' own Saphi operating system built in. And it's under £500, which – let's face it – is a deal and a half. View Deal

Toshiba 65X9863DB 65in 4K OLED TV £2299 £1957

You can now save a few hundred pounds on this 65in Toshiba 4K OLED TV. This smart TV supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision video, has Freeview Play, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa voice control. There are four HDMI inputs, three USB inputs, Freeview HD, and built-in wifi.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £2299

A big discount by Amazon makes Samsung's 4K flagship TV even more tempting than it was at launch. It delivers a bright picture, is a pleasure to use and has the brilliant One Connect box, which handles all of the connections so you don't have loads of cables running into the display itself.View Deal

Headphones

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £39.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £42.30

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're £8 off.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ear headphones £90 £60

These headphones have been around a few years, which explains the price cut, but as previous Award-winners they still represent great value. They offer a comfortable fit, attractive design plus a clear and detailed sound.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones £110 £80

Save 27% on the Beats X wireless headphones, that's a £30 discount on the original price. If you love the Beats look and sound that's a bargain but for everyone else, rest assured they do deliver impressive performance for the price.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £95

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II noise-cancelling headphones £330 £260

The QuietComfort range from Bose has always been dependable and these wireless, noise-cancelling smart headphones are predictably great on-the-go. At this price, they make for excellent companions, not least if you value top-class noise-cancelling.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 £260

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal

Speakers

Sonos One 2nd Generation £199 £185

This stylish, rich-sounding Sonos smart speaker has Alexa built-in so you can control Spotify and AirPlay 2 with your voice. A What Hi-Fi? five star product and one of the best sub-£200 smart speakers on the market.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £54

Smaller still (about the size of a coffee mug), this five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has good sound and a rugged build, making it an ideal travel speaker option. It's available in a range of colours, too.View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite (black) £119 £75

If there's one name you can trust to get portable Bluetooth right, it's Ultimate Ears. Promising 360-degree immersive surround sound, a waterproof IPX7 rating, 15-hours of playtime and 30m Bluetooth range, the Boom 2 is a bargain. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers for £149 £119

These former Award-winning bookshelf speakers are a bargain at this price. While there are newer versions, these 3020s still deliver a refined, punchy sound. They aren't fussy in terms of connections or sound, so should fit with most music systems.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast smart speaker £270 £137

Our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker just got smarter. The first speaker to feature Amazon Alexa, the Megablast combines weatherproof build, great sound quality and voice-control features. It's even more tempting at half the price...View Deal

Home cinema

Sony UBP-X700 4K Upscaling Blu-ray player £270 £189

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector £599 £471

The Epson EH-TW650 is a fantastic frills-free Full HD projector for anyone wanting a big screen on a budget. What's more, it scored five stars in our recent review.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase for £299 £169

This excellent five-star soundbase features 80 watts of power, a built-in subwoofer and wide sound dispersion. While this enhances TV audio it'll also play music thanks to aptX Bluetooth connectivity. It sounds great, too.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £238

A 4K player is a must accompaniment for any UHD TV and Sony's making it very hard to go elsewhere with the X800 nearly down to half price. Wireless multi-room and Bluetooth-enabled.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249

This excellent soundbar from Yamaha is a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Hi-Fi

Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB £245 £239

This sturdy direct-drive turntable converts your favourite vinyl to digital files via a USB output. Expect plenty of midrange detail and top-end crispness, all nicely integrated.View Deal

ION Audio Max LP £75 £70

Looking for a bargain turntable? We can't vouch for its sound quality but its plug-and-play manner and ability to record your vinyl as digital files is neat for the price. View Deal