How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2026: live stream the F1 race from anywhere

The enforced five-week moratorium has effectively taken us back to square one, given that the huge period of downtime has allowed Mercedes' rivals to completely overhaul their cars. So while Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are still the runaway leaders, with the Italian nine points clear of his teammate, the Miami Grand Prix has the feel of a season-opener.

Miami Grand Prix 2026 free stream

Austria: ORF On (FREE)

Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)

Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)

Blocked? Watch your Miami GP stream with a VPN

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, 1st May

5pm – Practice 1

9.30pm – Sprint Qualifying

Saturday, 2nd May

5pm – Sprint

9pm – Qualifying

Sunday, 3rd May

9pm – Miami Grand Prix

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Preview

Andrea Stella has even gone as far as admitting that the McLarens have been rebuilt from scratch in time for this weekend's race. Although the other Team Principals haven't been quite as forthcoming, it appears that every other team in the chasing pack has taken comprehensive measures too.

On top of that, the Miami GP incorporates a Sprint, which means the drivers will only get one practice session before the competitive action begins. To mitigate the drastic changes, it's been extended from an hour to 90 minutes.

When we left off, Antonelli had just secured back-to-back wins from pole position to become F1's youngest-ever championship leader – and jolt Russell out of his complacency. Having won the season-opener, the Brit had given off the impression that the drivers' title was already in the bag.

There were signs in Japan that Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris had narrowed the gap. If McLaren's upgrades work as dramatically as they have in the past, Russell's early-season hubris could catch up with him very quickly.

Below we'll show you how to watch Miami Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch Miami Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Miami GP stream – including the free coverage in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, stable and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Exclusive deal ▶︎ Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. Get NordVPN now to unlock Miami GP streams from anywhere.

How to use a VPN for any Miami GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF On.

3. Head over to ORF On on your browser or device and enjoy the free Miami Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Miami Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Miami Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Miami Grand Prix – and Practice sessions are free-to-air all season.

A subscription costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.

Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.

Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.

Watch Miami Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Miami GP too.

Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.

Miami Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Session Local (ET) PT BST AEST Practice 1 Fri: 12pm Fri: 9am Fri: 5pm Sat: 2am Sprint Qualifying Fri: 4.30pm Fri: 1.30pm Fri: 9.30pm Sat: 6.30am Sprint Sat: 12pm Sat: 9am Sat: 5pm Sun: 2am Qualifying Sat: 4pm Sat: 1pm Sat: 9pm Sun: 6am Grand Prix Sun: 4pm Sun: 1pm Sun: 9pm Mon: 6am

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