How to watch IPL FInal 2026: live stream RCB vs Gujarat Titans from anywhere

Watch IPL 2026 Final live streams

It's the IPL Final 2026 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions RCB, who won the final in this very stadium last year, will be looking to become just the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles, while Gujarat Titans, who first won in 2022, are also hunting their second piece of silverware.

Follow our guide below for where to watch RCB vs GT in the 2026 IPL Final live from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch IPL 2026 Final for free

You can watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in the 2026 IPL Final for free on Cricbuzz (iOS / Android) in select MENA countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Kayo Sports also offer a 7-day free trial to watch all the action live for free in Australia, after which a subscription starts at AU$30/month.

Outside these countries at the moment? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch IPL 2026 Final live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular IPL 2026 final live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch 2026 IPL Final live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the US will be able to watch RCB vs GT in the 2026 IPL Final via the dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 a month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

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Watch IPL Final 2026 live stream in the UK

The IPL Final 2026 between RCB and GT is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK during the match? Use NordVPN to watch the 2026 IPL Final as if you were back at home.

Watch IPL 2026 Final live stream in Australia

As usual, it is Fox Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL Final in Australia. If you want to watch online then the best option is Kayo Sports, which starts at $30.

New customers, however, can try the first month of Kayo for just $1. Alternatively, there's a generous FREE 7-day trial before you commit.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch IPL 2026 Final live stream in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the 2026 IPL Final between RCB and GT on the Star Sports Network on TV and online on JioHotstar.

Subscriptions to JioHotstar start from just Rs. 79/month (around $0.85 USD). You can just get an annual package for just Rs. 499 ($5.40 USD).

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

IPL 2026 Final Preview: RCB vs GT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RCB enter the final having beaten GT twice in the three games these two teams have played this year, including a dominant performance in Qualifier 1 where they scored 254 with the bat and bundled GT out for just 162.

Even though GT slipped up in Qualifier 1, they put on quite the show in Qualifier 2, defeating fan favourites Rajasthan Royals thanks to a blistering 47-ball century from captain Shubman Gill, alongside a half-century from his partner in crime, Sai Sudharsan. Both players have now crossed 700 runs this season and will undoubtedly be the biggest keys if GT are to win at home.

Speaking of which, the match is at GT's home ground, where they have managed to win five of their seven games here thanks to the pace assistance they have been getting. Earlier reports suggest that the IPL 2026 final is going to be played on Pitch No. 6, which is the same one on which they managed to defeat RCB in Ahmedabad earlier this season.

The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will once again be hoping to use any assistance on the pitch to their maximum advantage. However, GT will also want their premier spinner Rashid Khan to come to the party. He slipped up in the qualifier too and got smashed for 45 runs in just two overs.

On the RCB side, the batting unit looks to be a lot longer than GT's, with contributions from everyone, starting with Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer at the top, all the way down to the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David.

And if it is a fast-bowling pitch, RCB certainly wouldn't mind that, given they have world-class fast bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, alongside third seamer Rasikh Salam Dar, who has been excellent this season as well.

What are the RCB vs GT IPL Final squads? RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya