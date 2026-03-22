Arsenal vs Man City live stream — how to watch the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final for FREE

Arsenal vs Man City live stream

The Arsenal vs Man City live stream provides a chance for the two top teams in the Premier League to win a trophy, as Wembley Stadium hosts the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final.

Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream online or TV just below.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream: match preview

Arsenal and Man City are currently locked in a two-way tussle for the Premier League title, but they will put that on hold to contest the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Arsenal start as favourites. The best team in England this term, the Gunners are chasing a quadruple and currently sit top of the Premier League, while also having reached the last eight of the Champions League and FA Cup. The Gunners are under pressure, though. Their last piece of silverware came back in 2020, with a very different team, and pressure can do funny things to a team desperate to end a trophy drought. Mikel Arteta's side are, though, six games unbeaten against today's opponents and knocked out Chelsea in the semi-finals of this competition.

Pep Guardiola will hope his team's trophy-winning experience gets them over the line at Wembley, but it has not been a particularly good March for Man City so far. As well as dropping four points in the title race to relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest and West Ham, Guardiola's men were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek after home-and-away defeats by Real Madrid. The Catalan tactician will need Erling Haaland to find his best form after an unusually dry spell.

This has the potential to be one of the games of the season, as Arsenal and Man City battle it out in front of almost 90,000 fans. Who will get their hands on the prize? Tune in to find out – here's all the ways to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream, including FREE stream options.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream for FREE

Arsenal vs Man City is streaming free in the UK on ITVX and ITV1.

What's great about ITVX's coverage is that you don't even need an ITVX subscription to watch Arsenal vs Man City this Sunday. You just need a valid TV license and an email account and you're all set.

First time using ITVX? You can register for a free account or download the app to your mobile device.

There are other free options, too. CBS Sports Golazo in the the US is also free, just sign up with an account and off you go. In Australia, beinSPORTS will show the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final has a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Brit abroad? Use NordVPN to unblock ITVX and watch the action as if you were back home on your sofa.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Arsenal vs Man City live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

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Use Nord to unblock your preferred coverage and watch Arsenal vs Man City live online from anywhere in the world. Read more Read less ▼

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For example, UK for ITVX.

3. Then head over to the service of your choice on your browser or device and enjoy Arsenal vs Man City as you would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the US

English football fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo.

The 2025/26 Carabao Cup final is also on Paramount+. Prices start at $8.99 a month (with ads) or fans can opt for a Premium subscription which starts at $12.99 per month (without ads).

There's also a great hack whereby the Essential (not Premium) plan comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus that costs $1.

Paramount+ comes with thousands of hours of great content and Champions League football, too.

If you're currently outside of the US, you can still watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the UK

There are two options for an Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the UK. The first is ITVX, which is completely free, as we mentioned above.

The second is Sky Sports, which is also showing Arsenal vs Man City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.



Prices start at £21 a month on top of a normal package. You can also access Sky Sports using a NOW Sports membership. A day costs £14.99, while it's £34.99 a month.

Fans visiting the UK from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in Canada

DAZN is the place to go in Canada for coverage of Arsenal vs Man City in the 2025/26 Carabao Cup final.



For fans in the Great White North, you'll need DAZN's standard package for access to their Carabao Cup footage. Subscriptions start at CA$24.99 a month on a 12-month deal.



Worried about missing the game? Don't worry, NordVPN will let you access your Canadian stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live stream in Australia

In Australia, beIN Sport will showcase the Arsenal vs Man City fixture in the Carabao Cup final.



A subscription costs from AU$15.99 a month or you can get it for a AU$1 cheaper as a Prime Video add-on.

It also comes with a 7-day free trial, as we've mentioned above.



Visiting a different country today? NordVPN will give you access to the Arsenal vs Man City live stream.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

Global Arsenal vs Man City kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (ET/PT): 12.30pm / 9.30am

12.30pm / 9.30am Australia (AEDT): 3.30am (Monday)

3.30am (Monday) New Zealand (NZDT): 5.30am (Monday)

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