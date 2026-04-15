Record Store Day is coming, and if you've never dabbled in vinyl, now is the perfect time to start. But for many people, the world of turntables and vinyl records can be a daunting place: for the uninitiated, there's a lot of jargon to get your head around.

That's why we've put together this handy list of terms relating to record players and the vinyl they spin, along with explanations of what they mean. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it should serve as a starter to get you acquainted with all the main bits of a turntable.

A friendly record shop should be able to explain what terms mean and what you need to know about them, but it doesn't hurt to go in with a little knowledge in advance. Happy shopping!

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Electronic speed selection for Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 turntable. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

33 1/3 RPM

A rotational speed for vinyl records. It rotates the vinyl 33 and a third times every minute, which is the standard speed for 12-inch LPs.

45 RPM

A faster rotation speed (45 revolutions per minute, or RPM) used for singles, which are commonly referred to as 45s.

78 RPM

The even faster speed of 78 RPM, used for the vintage shellac records that were popular until around the 1950s.

Amplifier

See phono preamp/phono stage.

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Anti-skate weight

See bias weight.

Automatic operation

An automatic record player will move the tonearm into position and place the needle on the record's groove at the press of a button. It will also move the tonearm back to its resting position once you press stop or the record reaches its end. Whereas a manual record player requires you to manoeuvre the tonearm into position yourself. Semi-automatic turntables require you to move the tonearm to start and stop playback, but will do it themselves once a record reaches its end (a feature that's known as automatic return).

Azimuth

The vertical angle of the stylus relative to the record's groove.

Belt drive

Belt drive turntables have the motor offset from the platter, and use a belt (or belts) in a pulley system to rotate the platter. This isolates the platter from unwanted vibrations, but can make for an inconsistent rotation speed. Contrast with Direct drive.

Bias weight

A sideways force applied to the tonearm to counteract the inward pull caused by the record groove. Also known as anti-skate weight.

Bluetooth

Wireless technology found in some turntables that lets you stream records through compatible Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones.

The Sony PS-LX5BT turntable has Bluetooth for playing back through wireless speakers and headphones. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Cantilever

The part that carries the vibrations from the stylus at one end to the magnets or coils at the other (depending on which kind of cartridge is used).

Cartridge

The component that holds the stylus, and transforms the information it picks up from the record's grooves into electrical signals. Also known as a phono cartridge, it comes in two main types: moving magnet or moving coil.

Counterweight

The adjustable weight at the back of a tonearm that dictates the force with which the stylus sits in the record groove.

Deck

Another term for turntable.

Direct drive

Direct drive turntables have the motor directly under the platter. This allows for faster start-up speeds and better rotational stability, though it can mean more unwanted vibrations. Contrast with belt drive.

Dust cover

The plastic lid that protects your record player's components – and the vinyl itself – from dust, dirt and airborne debris.

Electronic speed change

This lets you change the playback speed between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM by pressing a button or flicking a switch, rather than manually moving the drive belt.

EP

Stands for extended play. A record that is longer than a single but shorter than a full album.

Gatefold

A more premium form of vinyl packaging that folds out to encompass more artwork and sometimes a double LP.

Glass platter, sub-platter and tonearm on Rega Planar 3 RS Edition. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Groove

The spiral track that runs from the edge of the record inwards towards the centre.

Headshell

The section at the end of the tonearm that holds the cartridge.

LP

A long-playing record i.e. a full album. Contrast with EP.

Mat

Usually made of cork, felt or rubber, the mat is a circular disc that sits on the platter but beneath the vinyl record. It protects the record from vibrations and minimises static. Also known as a slip mat.

Moving magnet

A type of cartridge in which the magnet is fixed to the cantilever and moves while the coil of wire is fixed in place. Contrast with moving coil.

Moving coil

A type of cartridge in which the wire coil is fixed to the cantilever and moves while the magnet is fixed in place. Usually found in more expensive cartridges, but tends to deliver lower output levels than moving magnet designs. Contrast with moving magnet.

Phono cartridge

See cartridge.

The Ortofon MC X30 moving coil cartridge. (Image credit: Ortofon)

Phono preamp/phono stage

The component that amplifies and equalises the signal received from the cartridge in order to create the sound that can be heard through the speakers. A phono stage can be built into a turntable, an amplifier or set of speakers, or it can be a standalone unit.

Platter

The circular rotating disc upon which the record sits (on a slip mat, naturally) during playback.

Plinth

The body of the turntable itself, which houses and supports all the components.

Plug and play

A more accessible style of turntable that works straight out of the box with no need to add an external phono preamp, balance the tonearm or calibrate the cartridge. Some even have built-in speakers, though the sound quality will suffer.

RPM

Revolutions per minute. The speed at which the record spins – either 33 1/3, 45 or 78 RPM.

Sleeve

The packaging of a vinyl record.

Slip mat

See mat.

Spindle

The metal rod in the centre of the platter, it centralises the vinyl record in place during playback.

Stylus

The hard point, or needle, attached to the cartridge that tracks a record's groove to read the information stored within and transmit it to be converted into sound.

Counterweight and anti-skating (or bias) on Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 turntable. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sub-platter

Provides support for the main platter and connects to the motor via a drive belt.

Tonearm

The movable support that the cartridge is attached to.

Tracking force gauge

A tool that measures the downward weight that a cartridge exerts on a vinyl record. Setting this weight correctly will avoid skipping and possibly damaging the record.

Tracking weight

The downward weight that a cartridge exerts on a record, as measured by a tracking force gauge.

Turntable

Another term for record player or deck.

Vertical tracking angle (VTA)

The angle of the stylus in relation to the surface of the record, which dictates how the it sits in the groove.

MORE:

Moving magnet vs moving coil cartridges: which is right for you?

How does a vinyl record make a sound? Here's how

Ready for a new cartridge? Here's how to change the cartridge on your turntable