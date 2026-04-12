How to watch The Masters 2026 Final Round: live streams from anywhere
McIlroy will need a better final round is he is to earn consecutives Masters titles
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Watch The Masters final round 2026 live streams
The beautiful 7,768-yard, par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club is all set to host the final round of the 2026 edition of The Masters. Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are joint leaders, currently sitting on 11-under par. The likes of Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and the indomitable Scottie Scheffler will be chasing them down.
Follow our guide below for where to watch The Masters 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
- Watch The Masters Final Round 2026: April 12
- FREE stream: The Masters.com (US)
- US: CBS / Paramount+
- UK: Sky Sports
- Watch anywhere — try Proton VPN 100% risk free
How can I watch The Masters final round 2026 for free
The Masters 2026 is available for free in the US on Masters.com and the Masters App (for Android and iOS).
In addition to the main tournament coverage, the website and app will also host dedicated streams of featured groups, holes 4, 5 & 6, Amen Corner, holes 15 & 16, and On The Range.
Outside the US at the moment? Use Proton VPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular The Masters 2026 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any The Masters 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate Proton VPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Proton VPN: $2.99 per month
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, class-leading security, and dedicated servers optimized for streaming, Proton VPN offers a well-rounded package.
✅ Up to 70% off usual price
✅ Unlocks global streams
Use Proton VPN to unblock your usual coverage and watch The Masters 2026 live streams with our exclusive deal.
Watch The Masters final round 2026 live streams in the US
In the US, The Masters 2026 live coverage is split between CBS/Paramount Plus for the final round.
Paramount Plus will carry the coverage from 12-2pm ET before it moves over to CBS from 2-7pm ET.
We recommend a Paramount+ Premium ($13.99/month) subscription to access all the coverage with the platform having a live simulcast of CBS' coverage in the afternoon.
Alternatively, CBS is available via cord-cutting platforms like FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.
To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams in the UK
The Masters 2026 is being shown on Sky Sports across its Main Event and Golf channels in the UK.
Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.
Outside the UK during the tournament? Use Proton VPN to watch the 2026 Masters as if you were back at home.
Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams in Australia
As usual, it is Fox Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of The Masters in Australia. Specifically the Fox Sports 503 channel.
If you want to watch online then the best option is Kayo Sports, which starts at $30. New customers, however, can try the first month of Kayo for just $1. Alternatively, there's a generous FREE 7-day trial before you commit.
Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.
Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams in Canada
Golf fans in Canada can watch The Masters 2026 on TV on TSN, specifically the TSN1 channel.
If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.
Anyone outside of Canada who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN.
The Masters Final Round: US TV Schedule
Sunday, April 12: Round 4
8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Noon-2 p.m.: Masters final round coverage (Paramount+)
2-7 p.m.: Masters final round coverage (CBS)
7-9 p.m.: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Who are the recent Masters winners?
2025: Rory McIlroy
2024: Scottie Scheffler
2023: Jon Rahm
2022: Scottie Scheffler
2021: Hideki Matsuyama
2020: Dustin Johnson
2019: Tiger Woods
2018: Patrick Reed
2017: Sergio Garcia
2016: Danny Willett
- Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best TVs
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to find the best Formula E live stream
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products, as well as VPN services. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.