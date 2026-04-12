How to watch The Masters 2026 Final Round: live streams from anywhere

Watch The Masters final round 2026 live streams

The beautiful 7,768-yard, par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club is all set to host the final round of the 2026 edition of The Masters. Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are joint leaders, currently sitting on 11-under par. The likes of Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and the indomitable Scottie Scheffler will be chasing them down.

Follow our guide below for where to watch The Masters 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch The Masters final round 2026 for free

The Masters 2026 is available for free in the US on Masters.com and the Masters App (for Android and iOS).

In addition to the main tournament coverage, the website and app will also host dedicated streams of featured groups, holes 4, 5 & 6, Amen Corner, holes 15 & 16, and On The Range.

Outside the US at the moment? Use Proton VPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular The Masters 2026 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any The Masters 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch The Masters final round 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, The Masters 2026 live coverage is split between CBS/Paramount Plus for the final round.

Paramount Plus will carry the coverage from 12-2pm ET before it moves over to CBS from 2-7pm ET.

We recommend a Paramount+ Premium ($13.99/month) subscription to access all the coverage with the platform having a live simulcast of CBS' coverage in the afternoon.

Alternatively, CBS is available via cord-cutting platforms like FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

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Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams in the UK

The Masters 2026 is being shown on Sky Sports across its Main Event and Golf channels in the UK.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK during the tournament? Use Proton VPN to watch the 2026 Masters as if you were back at home.

Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams in Australia

As usual, it is Fox Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of The Masters in Australia. Specifically the Fox Sports 503 channel.

If you want to watch online then the best option is Kayo Sports, which starts at $30. New customers, however, can try the first month of Kayo for just $1. Alternatively, there's a generous FREE 7-day trial before you commit.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch The Masters 2026 final round live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can watch The Masters 2026 on TV on TSN, specifically the TSN1 channel.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Anyone outside of Canada who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

The Masters Final Round: US TV Schedule

Sunday, April 12: Round 4

8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Noon-2 p.m.: Masters final round coverage (Paramount+)

2-7 p.m.: Masters final round coverage (CBS)

7-9 p.m.: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Who are the recent Masters winners?

2025: Rory McIlroy

2024: Scottie Scheffler

2023: Jon Rahm

2022: Scottie Scheffler

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett