How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa: live stream Europa League Final 2026 from anywhere for free

Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams

Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams as the Europa League final 2026 pits old enemies Germany vs England against each other for the heaviest UEFA trophy. The winner receives more than 15kg of silverware, though – a place in next year's Champions League is also on offer.

Freiburg are in their first European final but have momentum behind them after a 4-1 gubbing of RB Leipzig at the weekend secured Conference League football as a minimum for the Breisgau Brazilians. They want more. They overturned a semi-final first-leg loss to Braga to get this far as Luka Kübler's brace did the damage. Freiburg tend to rely on homegrown players and coaches, with Julian Schuster in the dugout no different and former player. All eyes will be on promising young forward Igor Matanović after his 15-goal season.

Aston Villa are seeking a first continental trophy since beating more German opposition, Bayern Munich, in the 1982 European Cup final. The Villans certainly – who guaranteed Champions League football with a win at home to Liverpool on Friday – have experience in their camp, with record four-time-winning manager Unai Emery in the dugout for his sixth final. The Birmingham club also overcame a first-leg defeat to overpower Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the semi-final second leg, with a captain's brace from John McGinn sealing the deal. Ollie Watkins has 19 goals in all competitions this season.

Follow our guide below for where to watch the Europa League final 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa for free?

The Europa League final 2026, Freiburg vs Aston Villa, is available for free for residents in Switzerland and Turkey.

In Switzerland RSI will be showing the final for free. In Turkey, the final will be on Tabii via the TRT 1 channel.

Though there's no dedicated free stream in the US, you can stream Freiburg vs Aston Villa for next to nothing by getting Paramount Plus with a Walmart+ 30-day $1 trial.

Outside your home country at the moment? Use Proton VPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams in the Europa League final 2026 while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any The Masters 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams in the US

In the US, the Freiburg vs Aston Villa live coverage is on Paramount+.

You'll need a Paramount+ Essential ($8.99/month) subscription to access all the coverage.

To access your usual Europa League final 2026 streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

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Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams in the UK

Freiburg vs Aston Villa is being shown on TNT Sports 1, with streaming via HBO Max in the UK.

In previous seasons, TNT Sports made European finals available for free, but that doesn't seem to be an option in 2026.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

This would usually cost from £25.99 per month to get access to TNT Sport content, but the upcoming three major European finals – the Europa League, Conference League and Champions League – will be available to anyone with any HBO Max subscription, not just those with TNT Sports.

Plans start from a Basic with ads at £4.99 a month. Cancel any time.

Outside the UK during the tournament? Use Proton VPN to watch the 2026 Europa League final as if you were back at home.

Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams in Australia

As with all Europa League games, Stan Sport is home to Freiburg vs Aston Villa.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$32, which includes the base plan ($12) with the sport add-on ($20).

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Stan Sport when travelling abroad.

Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will be showing the Europa League final 2026.

DAZN subscriptions cost from CA$24.99 a month on an annual deal. You can also access DAZN through Fubo. Prices start at CA$54.99 for the Sports Pro Plan.

Anyone outside of Canada who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

What is the Freiburg vs Aston Villa kick-off time?

Wednesday, May 20

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST (Thu)

Where is Freiburg vs Aston Villa being played?

The Europa League final 2026 is being playing at Beşiktaş Stadyumu, the home of Turkish Super Lig club Beşiktaş in Istanbul.

Built in 2016 on the site of the club's former Inonu ground, the stadium hosted the 2017 UEFA Super Cup and will also be the venue for the 2027 Conference League final.