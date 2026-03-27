How to watch Japanese Grand Prix 2026: live stream the F1 race from anywhere

Kimi Antonelli's maiden Grand Prix victory and Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari podium have ignited F1 2026 season in time for the Japanese GP from Suzuka Circuit. Mercedes duo Antonelli and George Russell having a win apiece so early on has raised hopes of a championship-long Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri-style battle, but they might not always have things their own way.

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 free stream

Austria: Servus TV (FREE)

Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)

Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)

Blocked? Watch your Japanese GP stream with a VPN

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

(All times UK)

Friday, 27th March

2.30am – Practice 1

6am – Practice 2

Saturday, 28th March

2.30am – Practice 3

6am – Qualifying

Sunday, 29th March

6am – Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Preview

It's set to be quite a homecoming for Honda, which owns Suzuka Circuit. The Japanese brand and engine maker has served as a punchbag for Aston Martin's travails in these early weeks, and Jonathan Wheatley's sudden departure as Audi team principal suggests Lawrence Stroll has lined him up as a replacement for Adrian Newey. Mattia Binotto has taken Wheatley's seat at Audi.

Incredibly, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have still managed to get more running than McLaren duo Norris and Piastri. The reigning world champion finished fifth in the opener but wasn't able to start in Shanghai, while his teammate is yet to make it to the grid. Both drivers, however, are taking heart from McLaren's 2024 campaign, during which they came from way back to take the constructors' title.

Right now, they're just about leading the midfield from Haas, for whom Oliver Bearman is doing an outstanding job. Red Bull are down in fifth, level on points with Racing Bulls, their junior team. Having led from gun to tape at each of the past four Japanese Grands Prix, Max Verstappen's expectations may be a little different this weekend.

Below we'll show you how to watch Japanese Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch Japanese Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Japanese GP stream – including the free coverage in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

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How to use a VPN for any Japanese GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus TV.

3. Head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Japanese Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Japanese Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Japanese Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Japanese Grand Prix – and Practice sessions are free-to-air all season.

A subscription costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.

Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.

Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.

Watch Japanese Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Japanese GP too.

Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.

Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Session Local (JST) ET PT GMT/BST AEDT Practice 1 Fri: 11.30am Thu: 10.30pm Thu: 7.30pm Fri: 2.30am Fri: 1.30pm Practice 2 Fri: 3pm Fri: 2.30am Thu: 11.30pm Fri: 6.30am Fri: 5.30pm Practice 3 Sat: 11.30am Fri: 10.30pm Fri: 7.30pm Sat: 2.30am Sat: 1.30pm Qualifying Sat: 3pm Sat: 2am Fri: 11pm Sat: 6am Sat: 5pm Grand Prix Sun: 2pm Sun: 1am Sat: 10pm Sun: 6am Sun: 4pm

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