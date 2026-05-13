How to watch PGA Championship 2026: live stream from anywhere

Watch PGA Championship 2026 live streams

The Wanamaker Trophy and the 108th PGA Championship will be lifted at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for the first time in 64 years.

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one and the defending champion, enters the tournament as the favourite. He will be looking to continue the recent trend of an American lifting the trophy, which has been the case in each of the last 10 editions.

However, fresh off two straight Masters victories, Rory McIlroy will surely be plotting to end that streak. Then there’s also Cameron Young, LIV rebel Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and former PGA Championship winners Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Follow our guide below for where to watch PGA Championship 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch PGA Championship 2026 for free

The PGA Championship 2026 isn't directly available to stream for free, but those in the US and Australia can benefit from free trials to catch the action without paying a penny.

In the US, since coverage is shared between ESPN and CBS/Paramount+, you can utilize the free trial periods of live TV services such as DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

You can also grab Paramount Plus Premium with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 to watch Rounds 3 & 4 for practically nothing.

In Australia, golf fans can use Kayo Sports' 7-day free trial.

Outside your home country at the moment? Use Norton VPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch PGA Championship 2026 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular PGA Championship 2026 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any PGA Championship 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch PGA Championship 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, PGA Championship 2026 live coverage is split between ESPN and CBS/Paramount Plus.

Days 1 and 2, as well as featured groups and featured holes, will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Select.

Paramount Plus/CBS will show exclusive coverage of Days 3 and 4, from 1-7pm ET.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch PGA Championship 2026 live streams in the UK

The PGA Championship 2026 is being shown on Sky Sports across its Main Event and Golf channels in the UK.

Looking to invest in Sky Sports? Check out our dedicated guide to all things Sky.

Outside the UK during the tournament? Use Norton VPN to watch the 2026 PGA Championship as if you were back at home.

Watch PGA Championship 2026 live streams in Australia

As usual, it is Fox Sports that has live and exclusive coverage of PGA Championship 2026 in Australia.

If you want to watch online then the best option is Kayo Sports, which starts at AU$30. New customers, however, can try the first month of Kayo for just AU$1. Alternatively, there's a generous FREE 7-day trial before you commit.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

PGA Championship 2026 Schedule

Thursday, May 14

ESPN Select: 6:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

ESPN: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

CBS Sports HQ: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15

ESPN Select: 6:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

ESPN: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

CBS Sports HQ: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 16

ESPN Select: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET

ESPN: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

CBS Sports HQ: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 17

ESPN Select: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET

ESPN: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

CBS Sports HQ: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Who are the recent PGA Championship winners?

2025: Scottie Scheffler

2024: Xander Schauffele

2023: Brooks Koepka

2022: Justin Thomas

2021: Phil Mickelson

2020: Collin Morikawa

2019: Brooks Koepka

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Jimmy Walker

What is the PGA Championship 2026 prize money?

1st place: $3,420,000

2nd place: $2,052,000

3rd place: $1,292,000

4th place: $912,000

5th place: $760,000

6th place: $683,880

7th place: $640,220

8th place: $598,270

9th place: $558,140

10th place: $519,830