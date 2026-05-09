How to watch Giro d'Italia 2026 online from anywhere

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream 2026

The Giro d'Italia 2026 will see the riders cycle 3,468km and climb 48,700m before they make it to the end in Rome. The biggest storyline heading into this year’s race is whether the 29-year-old Dane Jonas Vingegaard can complete the Grand Tour set on his Giro debut, and with the absence of Tadej Pogačar, it looks extremely likely that he will become the eighth man to win all three Grand Tours.

But he won’t entirely be without competition. The likes of Guglielmo Pelizzari, who finished sixth here last year, Adam Yates, Egan Bernal, and Jai Hindley will all be hoping to give him tough competition, from the start in Bulgaria through to the high mountains of the Alps and Dolomites in Italy.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Giro d'Italia 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch Giro d'Italia 2026 for free

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, and Switzerland can watch Giro d'Italia for free:

Watch your stream wherever you go with a VPN. Full details just below.

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

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How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Giro d'Italia, Australia cycling fans away from home should choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy that free Giro d'Italia live stream.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream in the UK

The 2026 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.

You can get access to all of TNT Sports' channels on HBO Max. Prices start from £30.99 per month, but you can get it for as little as £25.99 if you pay for 12 months upfront.

Outside the UK during the race? Use NordVPN to watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia as if you were back at home.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in the USA

The 2026 Giro d'Italia will be aired by HBO Max in the US. The service costs $18.49 per month for its "Standard" plan, which is the one that includes live sports.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia on FloBikes. A subscription costs CA$49.99 a month or CA$215.88 for the year.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access your usual live stream when travelling away from home.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans Down Under can watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia completely FREE on SBS On Demand.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access SBS On Demand when traveling abroad.

Giro d'Italia 2026 route

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia)

Giro d'Italia 2026 stages and start times

All times CET

Stage 1 | Friday May 8 | Nessebar - Burgas, 147km | 1:40pm - 5:05pm

Stage 2 | Saturday May 9 | Burgas - Veliko Tarnovo, 221km | 12pm - 5:02pm

Stage 3 | Sunday May 10 | Plovdiv - Sofia, 175km | 1:05pm - 5:02pm

Rest day | Monday May 11

Stage 4 | Tuesday May 12 | Catanzaro - Cosenza, 138km | 1:40pm - 5:03pm

Stage 5 | Wednesday May 13 | Praia a Mare - Potenza, 203km | 12:15pm - 5pm

Stage 6 | Thursday May 14 | Paestum - Naples, 141km | 12:45pm - 5:04pm

Stage 7 | Friday May 15 | Formia - Blockhaus, 244km | 10:50am - 4:53pm

Stage 8 | Saturday May 16 | Chieti - Fermo, 156km | 1:15pm - 5:04pm

Stage 9 | Sunday May 17 | Cervia - Corno alle Scale, 184km | 12:35pm - 5pm

Rest day | Monday May 18

Stage 10 | Tuesday May 19 | Viareggio - Massa, 42km ITT | 1:15pm - 5:14pm

Stage 11 | Wednesday May 20 | Porcari (Paper District) - Chiavari, 195km | 12:35pm - 5:02pm

Stage 12 | Thursday May 21 | Imperia - Novi Ligure, 175km | 1pm - 5:01pm

Stage 13 | Friday May 22 | Alessandria - Verbania, 189km | 12:40pm - 5pm

Stage 14 | Saturday May 23 | Aosta - Pila (Gressan), 133km | 12:55pm - 4:58pm

Stage 15 | Sunday May 24 | Voghera - Milan, 157km | 2pm - 5:07pm

Rest day | Monday May 25

Stage 16 | Tuesday May 26 | Bellinzona - Carì, 113km | 1:45pm - 5:01pm

Stage 17 | Wednesday May 27 | Cassano d’Adda - Andalo, 202km | 12:10pm - 5pm

Stage 18 | Thursday May 28 | Fai della Paganella - Pieve di Soligo, 171km | 1:15pm - 5:04pm

Stage 19 | Friday May 29 | Feltre - Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè), 151km | 12:30pm - 4:54pm

Stage 20 | Saturday May 30 | Gemona del Friuli 1976-2026 - Piancavallo, 200km | 11am - 3:59pm

Stage 21 | Sunday May 31 | Rome - Rome, 131km | 3:25pm - 6:36pm