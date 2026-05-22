How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026: live stream the F1 race from anywhere

Heavy rain, the Sprint format and the punishing nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could conspire to make the Canadian Grand Prix one of the standout events of the season. Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead over George Russell to 20 points last time out, but Montreal has been a very happy hunting ground for the under-fire Brit.

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 free stream

Canada: CTV (FREE)

Austria: Servus TV (FREE)

Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)

Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)

Blocked? Watch your Canadian GP stream with a VPN

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, 22nd May

5.30pm – Practice 1

9.30pm – Sprint Qualifying

Saturday, 23rd May

5pm – Sprint

9pm – Qualifying

Sunday, 24th May

9pm – Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Preview

Not only did Russell win last year's Canadian GP, but he's taken pole in Montreal two years running. Then again, Antonelli didn't do too badly on his first Notre Dame Island outing as an F1 driver. The Italian went fourth-fastest in Qualifying before crossing the line in third.

What's more, both drivers should benefit from Mercedes' first upgrade package of the season this weekend. The Silver Arrows' rivals – McLaren in particular – narrowed the gap with upgrades of their own in Miami a fortnight ago, as demonstrated by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri securing a 1-2 in the Sprint, and a double podium in the race itself. Team principal Andrea Stella has revealed that there are more to come in Quebec.

Speed, however, is only one part of the equation this weekend. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a tricky customer at the best of times, with its heavy-braking chicanes and dastardly walls lurking in wait to penalise the slightest bit of understeer. However, in the rain and with two fewer practice sessions than usual, chaos could ensue.

Below we'll show you how to watch Canadian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Canadian GP stream – including the free coverage in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, stable and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Exclusive deal ▶︎ Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. Get NordVPN now to unlock Canadian GP streams from anywhere.

How to use a VPN for any Canadian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus TV.

3. Head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Canadian Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Japanese Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.

Extended highlights of the race are also available on Channel 4 at 1.20am BST on Monday morning, and repeated at a more sociable 9.40am.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Canadian Grand Prix – and practice sessions are free-to-air all season.

A subscription costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.

Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.

Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.

Another option for US viewers looking to watch the Canadian Grand Prix is Netflix, which will live stream its first ever F1 weekend from Montreal.

Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Canadian GP too.

Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.

Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Session Local (ET) PT BST AEST Practice 1 Fri: 12.30pm Fri: 9.30am Fri: 5.30pm Sat: 2.30am Sprint Qualifying Fri: 4.30pm Fri: 1.30pm Fri: 9.30pm Sat: 6.30am Sprint Sat: 12pm Sat: 9am Sat: 5pm Sun: 2am Qualifying Sat: 4pm Sat: 1pm Sat: 9pm Sun: 6am Grand Prix Sun: 4pm Sun: 1pm Sun: 9pm Mon: 6am

Feast your eyes on the best TVs

Splash the cash on our cheap TV deals

Our pick of the best streaming services