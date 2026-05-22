How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026: live stream the F1 race from anywhere
Heavy rain could make for a chaotic spectacle at a tricky track
Heavy rain, the Sprint format and the punishing nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could conspire to make the Canadian Grand Prix one of the standout events of the season. Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead over George Russell to 20 points last time out, but Montreal has been a very happy hunting ground for the under-fire Brit.
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 free stream
Canada: CTV (FREE)
Austria: Servus TV (FREE)
Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)
Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)
Blocked? Watch your Canadian GP stream with a VPN
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule
(All times BST)
Friday, 22nd May
5.30pm – Practice 1
9.30pm – Sprint Qualifying
Saturday, 23rd May
5pm – Sprint
9pm – Qualifying
Sunday, 24th May
9pm – Canadian Grand Prix
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Preview
Not only did Russell win last year's Canadian GP, but he's taken pole in Montreal two years running. Then again, Antonelli didn't do too badly on his first Notre Dame Island outing as an F1 driver. The Italian went fourth-fastest in Qualifying before crossing the line in third.
What's more, both drivers should benefit from Mercedes' first upgrade package of the season this weekend. The Silver Arrows' rivals – McLaren in particular – narrowed the gap with upgrades of their own in Miami a fortnight ago, as demonstrated by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri securing a 1-2 in the Sprint, and a double podium in the race itself. Team principal Andrea Stella has revealed that there are more to come in Quebec.
Speed, however, is only one part of the equation this weekend. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a tricky customer at the best of times, with its heavy-braking chicanes and dastardly walls lurking in wait to penalise the slightest bit of understeer. However, in the rain and with two fewer practice sessions than usual, chaos could ensue.
Below we'll show you how to watch Canadian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.
Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere
Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Canadian GP stream – including the free coverage in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.
NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, stable and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.
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NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.
Get NordVPN now to unlock Canadian GP streams from anywhere.
How to use a VPN for any Canadian GP live stream
1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus TV.
3. Head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Canadian Grand Prix live stream.
How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK
In the UK, you can watch the Japanese Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.
Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.
Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.
Extended highlights of the race are also available on Channel 4 at 1.20am BST on Monday morning, and repeated at a more sociable 9.40am.
F1 season pass
F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.
F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.
F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.
Latest F1 TV Pro prices:
- F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)
- F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month
- F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month
Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA
In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Canadian Grand Prix – and practice sessions are free-to-air all season.
A subscription costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.
Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.
Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.
Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.
Another option for US viewers looking to watch the Canadian Grand Prix is Netflix, which will live stream its first ever F1 weekend from Montreal.
Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Canadian GP too.
Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.
Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).
10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.
Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World
Session
Local (ET)
PT
BST
AEST
Practice 1
Fri: 12.30pm
Fri: 9.30am
Fri: 5.30pm
Sat: 2.30am
Sprint Qualifying
Fri: 4.30pm
Fri: 1.30pm
Fri: 9.30pm
Sat: 6.30am
Sprint
Sat: 12pm
Sat: 9am
Sat: 5pm
Sun: 2am
Qualifying
Sat: 4pm
Sat: 1pm
Sat: 9pm
Sun: 6am
Grand Prix
Sun: 4pm
Sun: 1pm
Sun: 9pm
Mon: 6am
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VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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