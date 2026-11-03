Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams

Barcelona vs Aston Villa is a major test of Unai Emery's side's credentials. Three wins from three have fired them up to second in the 2026/27 Champions League standings, three points and six places above the Blaugrana – and with a far superior goal difference to boot.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barcelona vs Aston Villa 8pm GMT – Tue, 3 Nov Free streams Virgin Media Play (Ireland) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

It's worth noting that the Europa League holders have, to this point, been on easy mode in Europe. They've beaten Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking, whereas Barcelona's sole defeat came at the hands of mighty PSG.

The 4-2 drubbing was swiftly followed by their first domestic setback of the campaign, at the hands of Real Madrid, but they bounced back by thrashing Alaves 6-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a pair of braces from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, with further contributions from Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon. They did, however, concede for the ninth time in 10 games.

Villa have toppled Man City since they were last in action in the UCL, but an early Carabao Cup exit and disappointing draw against Fulham have left them winless in two. A howler from the otherwise outstanding Zion Suzuki cost them in the latter, after star man Nicolas Jackson had put them ahead with his eighth goal in 12 games.

Midfield has, however, been a problem area all season. Emery has tried John McGinn, Leon Goretzka, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes, Johan Manzambi, George Hemmings and Ross Barkley – their unlikely Champions League top-scorer – in various combinations in the centre of the park, and is yet to settle on his first-choice trio.

How can I watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for free?

Lucky viewers in Ireland can watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for free, courtesy of Virgin Media Play. For linear viewers, the game is being televised on Virgin Media Two.

If you're currently abroad, you can simply use a VPN to tap into that free Barcelona vs Aston Villa coverage. More details below...

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams while travelling abroad. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can, however, use a VPN to get around this.

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Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in the US

Barcelona vs Aston Villa is being shown on Paramount+ in the US.

For access to the Champions League you will need the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

You can also access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Abroad for Barcelona vs Aston Villa? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the UCL game.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in the UK

The Barcelona vs Aston Villa game is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game on HBO Max, which includes TNT Sports on certain plans. Prices start at £30.99 a month on a rolling basis or £25.99 a month if you commit to a whole year.

Outside the UK today? Use NordVPN to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa as if you were back home.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in Australia

Barcelona vs Aston Villa is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia, which costs AU$20/month on top of a AU$9.99/month Stan base plan.

Fans travelling abroad can access their preferred UCL stream by using NordVPN.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Need to know

What time does Barcelona vs Aston Villa kick off? Barcelona vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 3 November. That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 7am AEDT (on Wednesday) in Australia.

What is the Barcelona vs Aston Villa head-to-head?

Barcelona have won two of their four previous encounters with Aston Villa. The Villans have won one, and the other ended in a draw.