What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026: we tested more than 20 soundbars to find these 7 Dolby Atmos winners

Over the last year, we have tested a whole bunch of soundbars. Those range from entry-level Dolby Atmos models to premium soundbar systems, all of which bring something different to the table.

But we can only crown the cream of the crop at our annual What Hi-Fi? Awards. For some models, this is not their first rodeo in receiving an Award, while others have only just made their mark this year. Let's take a look at the soundbars that have made it onto our coveted list.

Samsung’s new generation takes over from its predecessor

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last year, the Samsung HW-Q990F took home both the Product of the Year Award and the prize as the best soundbar between £500 and £2000. We are yet to announce who will take home the POTY Award for 2026, but we can say that its successor, the HW-Q990H, has comfortably won the latter category.

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Made up of a soundbar, two surround speakers and a subwoofer, the Samsung is a great alternative to a full-fat multi-speaker package. While it looks identical to the older model, the Q990H offers subtle improvements in sound performance particularly when it comes to detail and scale.

All of which helped it take the crown over its still excellent predecessor.

Sony takes two of the top spots

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) Sony's Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9 combo makes for a formidable partnership. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) The oddball Bravia Theatre System 6 is a stunner. Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

If you want a cheaper system, then the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 is our top recommendation for the £250 to £500 price category.

It’s far from your typical system when it comes to design. The soundbar is directly wired to the subwoofer, the surround speakers are not. Then, the sub wirelessly transmits the surround sound information to a receiver box at the back of the room that is itself wired to the two surround speakers.

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The oddball system delivers superbly punchy, weighty bass, as well an impressively enveloping and cohesive surround sound.

That’s not the only Sony soundbar to take home the gold this year, either. The Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9 is a premium soundbar system, which we tested at £2798 / $3250 / AU$5597.

We tested the Bravia Theatre Trio on its own and were impressed, but adding in the Rear 9 and Sub 9 only makes for a more immersive, detailed and punchy audio experience that makes it another great addition to our Awards list.

Sonos stays on top

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive)) The Sonos Beam Gen 2 takes the prize for the sixth year in a row. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) And the Sonos Arc Ultra takes gold for the second year running. Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

If you are a regular What Hi-Fi? reader, then you will likely have heard about the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) before. That’s because it is a top performer in the entry-level Atmos category, and is receiving an Award for the sixth year in a row.

Although it offers a compact footprint, the five-star stunner delivers a delicate, nuanced and punchy sound that is unbeaten at its price despite tough competition from the likes of the JBL Bar 300MK2.

Taking the crown for the second time as the best soundbar between £500 and £1000 is the Sonos Arc Ultra. Its brilliant reproduction of Dolby Atmos soundtracks and its tight, tuneful bass make it a fairly comfortable winner over solo soundbar rivals.

Both of these all-in-one Sonos bars are an excellent choice if you want to upgrade your TV’s audio, and the brand has cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with in the all-in-one soundbar category.

Hisense’s cheap system scores being again, and KEF keeps its crown

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) The Hisense AX5125H is a great choice for budget buyers. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II) And for those with deep pockets, the KEF XIO is the best premium single soundbar. Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Hisense AX5125H is our top pick for those wanting a Dolby Atmos system on a budget, taking the prize for the second year. You get a lot of kit for your money, with the package consisting of a subwoofer, soundbar and two surrounds.

Of course, it is not at the same calibre as the more premium models, but you still get an amazing weight, scale and spaciousness for the money.

Also taking an Award for the second time is the premium all-in-one soundbar, the KEF XIO. The 5.1.2 bar sounds excellent with both music and movies and, if you have the budget, then this is the best premium model we have tested over £2000.

So, which one of these five deserved winners will be crowned the 2026 soundbar Product of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony on 12th November? Tune in on the night to find out.

MORE:

These are the 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award winners

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

And here is our review of the Sonos Arc Ultra