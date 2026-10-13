Best standmount speakers 2026

Dali Kupid
Tiny but mighty, the Dali Kupid retain their crown as the best entry-level standmount speakers.
Dali Sonik 1
The Dali Sonik 1's expressive sound and blissfully unfussy nature make them an easy recommendation.
Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2
The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2's controlled, balanced sound make them the top option you'll find for under £1000.
PMC Prodigy 1
Hugely impressive clarity and punchy bass earn PMC's standmounts an Award for yet another year.
Epos ES-7N
For yet another year Epos' colourful, forthright standmounts remain the best option you can get between £1500 and £2500.
PMC Prophecy 1
One year on the Prophecy 1 continue to deliver class-leading clarity and precision making them an easy recommendation.
Ruark Audio MR1 MK3
Small in stature, big on sound, Ruark's desktop speakers fought off strong competition to retain their crown.
Fyne Audio Cubitt 5
Excellent connectivity and an insightful, balanced sound are an Award-winning combination for Fyne's first active speakers.
KEF Coda W
A wonderfully dynamic but controlled sound make KEF's vinyl focussed active speakers a stellar option.
- Check out our best bookshelf speakers buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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