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Best standmount speakers 2026

Best standmount speaker under £300

Dali Kupid standmount speakers on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Dali Kupid

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Tiny but mighty, the Dali Kupid retain their crown as the best entry-level standmount speakers.

Best standmount speaker £300-£500

Dali Sonik 1 standmount speakers in front of bookcase

Dali Sonik 1

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The Dali Sonik 1's expressive sound and blissfully unfussy nature make them an easy recommendation.

Best standmount speaker £500-£1000

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 standmount speakers

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2

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The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2's controlled, balanced sound make them the top option you'll find for under £1000.

Best standmount speaker £1000-£1500

PMC Prodigy 1 speakers in test room

PMC Prodigy 1

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Hugely impressive clarity and punchy bass earn PMC's standmounts an Award for yet another year.

Best standmount speaker £1500-£2500

Epos ES-7N standmount speakers

Epos ES-7N

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For yet another year Epos' colourful, forthright standmounts remain the best option you can get between £1500 and £2500.

Best standmount speaker over £2500

PMC Prophecy 1 standmount speakers

PMC Prophecy 1

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One year on the Prophecy 1 continue to deliver class-leading clarity and precision making them an easy recommendation.

Best desktop speakers

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk3 speakers on wooden rack in test room

Ruark Audio MR1 MK3

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Small in stature, big on sound, Ruark's desktop speakers fought off strong competition to retain their crown.

Best active speakers under £700

Fyne Audio Cubitt 5 speakers in olive green finish, placed on white table with records in background

Fyne Audio Cubitt 5

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Excellent connectivity and an insightful, balanced sound are an Award-winning combination for Fyne's first active speakers.

Best active speakers over £700

KEF Coda W active speakers on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

KEF Coda W

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A wonderfully dynamic but controlled sound make KEF's vinyl focussed active speakers a stellar option.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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