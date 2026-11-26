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One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars has officially dropped to £300! (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive)) The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a long-standing What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and it's a soundbar that we have a real soft spot for. It packs potent Dolby Atmos audio into a compact and charming chassis, and we continue to back its rich, crisp and dynamic sound as the best in its price category (for both movies and music) despite it recently celebrating its fifth birthday. Well, it seems that the Beam Gen 2's age is working to its advantage, as it has officially dropped below £300 in the Black Friday sales; you can pick it up for exactly £299.97 at Hughes right now, making it one of the biggest Black Friday AV bargains we've seen this year... Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £300 at Hughes This much-loved soundbar is a compact and superbly talented alternative to the full-sized Sonos Arc Ultra for those working with smaller TVs or living rooms. It doesn't feature the up-firing drivers and heftier bass weight of the Beam Ultra, but at this price, it's incredibly hard to hold that against this excellent-sounding and incredibly likeable soundbar. Note, this saving is exclusively on the white finish, the black version is currently reduced to £339. Read more Read less ▼ By Lewis Empson

Meet the team Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation TV & AV Editor I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and Black Friday often unearths some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones. Lewis Empson Social Links Navigation Senior Staff Writer I’m What Hi-Fi?’s Senior Staff Writer for everything AV, and I’ve reviewed a huge range of home cinema products. From super high-end projectors to flagship OLED TVs and even affordable streaming sticks, I’ve found that there are ways to improve your home cinema setup regardless of your budget. As such, I’ll be scouting out the best Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars, surround sound packages and more. It’s always worth remembering that the best Black Friday deals aren’t always on Amazon, so I’ll be scouting a wide range of retailers to ensure that the prices you’re seeing are actually worth your hard-earned money. Robyn Quick Social Links Navigation Staff Writer As What Hi-Fi? TV & AV Staff Writer, I have spent my fair share of time testing a range of home cinema equipment. That has included high-end soundbar models such as the KEF XIO and Focal Mu-so Hekla, but also a range of budget kit that gets you great audio and picture performance while saving you some cash. This proves that you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get the right product, and events such as Black Friday drop those prices even lower. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled to find the best prices on products that are worthy of your living room. Alastair Stevenson Social Links Navigation Editor in Chief I’ve covered more Black Fridays than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at and those to avoid. Daniel Furn Staff Writer, Deals As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi?, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. This week I’ll be constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process. By Tom Parsons