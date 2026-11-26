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Black Friday TV and home cinema deals LIVE: our expert AV reviewers pick the best deals on OLEDs, Dolby Atmos soundbars, AVRs and more
Follow our live coverage as we hunt down the best discounts on TVs, soundbars, projectors and home cinema systems
Black Friday is almost here, but the sales are already in full swing.
Retailers have been dropping prices throughout the week, and with the big day arriving tomorrow, there's hopefully plenty more to come. The deals will continue over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, too, making this one of the best opportunities of the year to upgrade your TV or home cinema setup.
But with hundreds of products sporting Black Friday discounts, finding a genuinely good deal isn't always as straightforward as it looks. A big saving against a TV's original launch price doesn't necessarily mean it's a bargain, and some of the most heavily discounted models aren't necessarily the ones we recommend buying.
That's where we come in. The What Hi-Fi? team has spent decades testing TVs, soundbars, projectors and home cinema systems, so we know which products are worth your money and which are best avoided. We're cutting through the noise to bring you the offers that genuinely stand out, from award-winning OLED and Mini LED TVs to immersive Dolby Atmos soundbars and full-fat home cinema systems.
Unless clearly stated otherwise, every product featured below has earned at least four stars in our reviews. Many have also picked up a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award, meaning you're not just getting a tempting discount – you're getting a product we've properly tested and rated.
This is a live deals hub, so we'll be updating it throughout Black Friday and the days that follow, keeping track of price changes and adding fresh offers as they appear. We're monitoring deals from the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Richer Sounds – the specialists actually often have the best discounts.
One word of warning, though: don't assume that waiting will always pay off. Some prices may fall further as the sales progress, but others will creep back up, and popular TVs and soundbars can sell out altogether.
If you spot a deal on something you really want at a price we're happy to recommend, it might be worth snapping it up rather than gambling on a bigger discount.
So bookmark this page, check back regularly and let us do the bargain hunting. We'll be here right through to Cyber Monday, helping you find the best TV and home cinema deals while they're still available.
BLACK FRIDAY QUICK LINKS
- Amazon: £100s off OLED TVs and headphones
- Richer Sounds: 33 per cent off Award-winning AVRs and more
- Sevenoaks: up to £700 off five-star Dolby Atmos sound systems
- Peter Tyson: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- Sky: TV and broadband from £22 per month
- Currys: up to £500 off Award-winning TVs
- Samsung: get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with your TV
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- John Lewis: save up to £200 on your next TV
Editor's picks
The Award-winning TCL P8L Mini LED TV was great value when it launched at £849 and an absolute bargain when we reviewed it at £749. Now, it's available for even less. No, it's not an OLED-beater, but it is an extremely accomplished performer for the price.
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The Sony TA-AN1000 is so impressive, it's now a four-time What Hi-Fi? Awards winner. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at £999, let alone this discounted price of £649.
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The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is our favourite ultra-short-throw projector yet, delivering a spectacularly bright, punchy and colourful picture without sacrificing naturalism or contrast. Its gaming credentials are excellent, while the built-in sound is surprisingly cinematic.
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The Arcam AVR5 combines superb sound quality with serious home cinema credentials. It can process up to 12 channels (7.1.4), with seven channels of built-in amplification for 7.1 or 5.1.2 speaker systems. Its agile, rhythmic and dynamically authoritative performance brings films and music to life, with sparkling clarity, natural vocals, impressive detail and bags of excitement.
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The Hisense AX5125H is an astonishingly affordable way to bring proper Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound into your living room. This complete 5.1.2 system, including a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, delivers impressive scale, weight and immersion. A five-star What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a genuine bargain.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The speaker package I would buy – and my favourite product of the year full-stop
My colleagues on the hi-fi side kept banging on about how good Dali's Sonik 1 and Sonik 5 speakers were, so I just had to get a 5.1 package in, if for no other reason than to shut them up.
Well, reviewing said speaker package was the most fun I've had in our test room all year.
Comprising Sonik 5 floorstanders at the front, Sonik 1 standmounters as surrounds, a Sonik Cinema centre and E-9 F subwoofer, the speaker package produces a sound that is at once awesomely energetic but composed, spacious but direct, detailed but not overly analytical.
There are no chinks in its armour, no imbalances, and nothing that draws the ear distractingly. Instead, the Sonik 5.1 package delivers movie soundtracks with effortless charm. The floorstanders sound great with stereo music, too.
It's the sort of package that demands a recommendation even at the full price of £2199, but I've just stumbled upon a big discount, so you can pick it up for a bargain-tastic price of £1797 at Sevenoaks.
The Dali Sonik 5 5.1 is a wonderfully cohesive speaker package, delivering spacious, enveloping surround sound with excellent detail, expressive dynamics and natural dialogue. Its compact floorstanders and surrounds are surprisingly living-room friendly, while its musicality makes it just as enjoyable with stereo music. A superb all-round home cinema system.
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Proper home cinema deals, as promised
I promised I would bring you some proper home cinema deals, and now I deliver.
The Sony TA-AN1000 is a multi What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, and it's currently available for just £649 at Amazon – a big discount on the £999 launch price.
As we said in our review:
"Its crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance, and it elevates every movie and song we throw at it".
It's got all the features you're likely to need, too, including a mic-driven automatic calibration system, 4K/120Hz passthrough for gaming, and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.
It's got seven channels of amplification, too, so it will support speaker systems in configurations up to 7.1 or 5.1.2.
But if you can stretch your budget a little further, and sound quality matters more than features, there's an even better option: the Arcam AVR5, which launched at a whopping £1999 but can now be bought for just £999 at Richer Sounds.
The AVR5 lacks 4K/120Hz passthrough, so it's less well suited to gamers, and there's no integrated mic-driven setup, so you'll need to calibrate the sound manually (which is much easier than it sounds) or pony up for the optional Dirac subscription, but the reward for such inconveniences is a more agile, authoritative and detailed performance than even the excellent Sony offers.
And while the AVR5, like the Sony, has seven channels of amplification for 7.1 or 5.1.2 speaker packages, it can actually process up to 11 channels of sound, so you can add an additional power amp or amps to create a 7.1.4-channel Atmos system.
The Sony TA-AN1000 is an absolute bargain at this price, combining superbly spacious, precise and dynamic sound with a generous feature set. Seven channels of amplification, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 4K/120Hz gaming and clever automatic calibration make it a hugely accomplished all-rounder. The obvious choice for most home cinema enthusiasts.
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If sound quality matters more than features, the Arcam AVR5 is worth stretching your budget for. Its remarkably agile, transparent and rhythmically engaging performance takes movie soundtracks and music to another level. It processes up to 12 channels of Dolby Atmos, with seven channels of built-in amplification. A seriously talented amplifier.
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Can't stretch to an OLED? TCL has you covered
I'm back from a quick lunch (spicy noodles, which were very warming; thanks for asking) and I'm going to pick back up on TVs before moving on to some hardcore home cinema.
Earlier, I was sharing deals on the Samsung S99H, Sony Bravia 8 II and LG C6 OLEDs – but what if you can't afford or simply don't want an OLED? Look no further than TCL's 2026 TV range.
There are three excellent options to suit all budgets and requirements, starting with the P8L, the 65-inch model of which is down to just £699 at Amazon.
Despite the price, this is a Mini LED model with local dimming (albeit across 'only' 72 zones), a really balanced picture, and even two HDMI 2.1 inputs that can handle 4K/144Hz (and 4K/120Hz) gaming.
If you're on a strict budget, it's a great option. In fact, it's a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning option.
The TCL P8L is a brilliant starting point if you want a big-screen Mini LED TV without spending a fortune. Its balanced, natural picture delivers impressive contrast, punchy highlights and convincing colours, while gaming specs are strong and the Onkyo sound system is surprisingly capable. A lot of TV for the money.
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If you can stretch your budget a bit further, though, the C7L is a hefty step up in terms of picture quality.
This is a much brighter TV with fancy new Super Quantum Dot technology and vastly more Mini LED dimming zones – 1152 in the 65-inch model. The result is much greater contrast and colours, particularly with HDR content.
It's been massively discounted, too, and can now be picked up for £949 at Amazon, which is a bargain for the performance on offer.
Stepping up to the TCL C7L brings a significant boost in brightness, contrast and colour performance. Its Super Quantum Dot technology delivers richer, more nuanced colours, while its 1152-zone Mini LED backlight provides impressive light control. It's a more dynamic and impactful picture than the P8L, without a huge leap in price.
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Finally, we have the C8L – yet another five-star model from TCL.
This is a step up again on the C7L, with the same Super Quantum Dot technology married to a brighter Mini LED backlight with a whopping 2040 dimming zones.
It also has a more advanced WHVA panel for wider viewing angles, and a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which will be a boon for hardcore gamers with several gaming sources.
This is a clear case of very good, better, best, with each model being an excellent option at its price. Go for whichever you can afford, safe in the knowledge that you will be getting a great TV for your money.
The TCL C8L takes things further still, with a 2040-zone Mini LED backlight that delivers even more precise contrast and light control. Its Super Quantum Dot colours are punchier yet remarkably natural, while its spectacular brightness and exceptional detail give pictures real depth. A significant step up from the already excellent C7L.
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One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars has officially dropped to £300!
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a long-standing What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and it's a soundbar that we have a real soft spot for.
It packs potent Dolby Atmos audio into a compact and charming chassis, and we continue to back its rich, crisp and dynamic sound as the best in its price category (for both movies and music) despite it recently celebrating its fifth birthday.
Well, it seems that the Beam Gen 2's age is working to its advantage, as it has officially dropped below £300 in the Black Friday sales; you can pick it up for exactly £299.97 at Hughes right now, making it one of the biggest Black Friday AV bargains we've seen this year...
This much-loved soundbar is a compact and superbly talented alternative to the full-sized Sonos Arc Ultra for those working with smaller TVs or living rooms. It doesn't feature the up-firing drivers and heftier bass weight of the Beam Ultra, but at this price, it's incredibly hard to hold that against this excellent-sounding and incredibly likeable soundbar. Note, this saving is exclusively on the white finish, the black version is currently reduced to £339.
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A full system for under £1000 (or just over with this highly-recommended swap)
If you're looking to refresh your whole home cinema system, or perhaps you're just getting started with your first-ever set-up, then dropping thousands of pounds on top-of-the-line products can be quite a daunting thing.
So, what if I told you that you can get everything you need – including a 65-inch 4K HDR TV, a Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a subwoofer and surround speakers, and a 4K streaming stick that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ – all for under £1000?
That's already pretty impressive, but I've not even mentioned that they're all What Hi-Fi? Award-winners yet. Yes, this entire budget system costs less than your average OLED TV on its own, and it proves that maximising value doesn't mean compromising on picture and sound quality.
However, I also have a bonus tip for physical media fans that can stretch to just above £1000: swap the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) for the five-star Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Blu-ray player. Both will provide an excellent picture, but the enhanced fidelity of a 4K disc is unmatched, and you'll achieve better cinematic sound, too.
This Mini LED TV punches well above its weight when it comes to picture and sound quality, and it even sports the latest gaming features too. With a balanced and natural picture, impressive blooming control, and vibrant colours, the P8L is a hidden gem in TCL's superb 2026 TV lineup.
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Who knew a Dolby Atmos surround sound system could be this cheap? Complete with a soundbar, surround speakers and a subwoofer, the AX5125H system offers a spacious, engaging cinematic sound with surprisingly deep and controlled bass, all for considerably less than you'd expect.
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Why add a streamer when the TV already has a smart platform? It's a good question, and simply put, it's all down to picture and sound quality. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) offers a rich, detailed image with excellent motion, which genuinely makes a difference compared to the built-in apps. Having a separate device with its own processor handling streaming duties really does pay off.
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An affordable disc player is a smarter choice for home cinema enthusiasts who prefer to stick to physical formats rather than streaming. It pushes the price slightly above £1000 if you choose this instead of the Fire TV Stick, but this budget player is an excellent choice for those striving for the best picture and sound quality possible at this price.
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A more affordable OLED that's an even better performance-per-pound proposition
Understandably, lots of people can't or don't want to stretch to the Samsung S99H for their new TV.
If that's you, the good news is that there's an alternative OLED that's much lower priced but still excellent: the ever-reliably LG C6.
More the vast majority of people, this is all the TV they could possibly need, with an excellently dynamic but balanced picture, an app-packed smart platform and more or less flawless gaming specs.
Another big bonus over flagship models such as the Samsung S99H and Sony Bravia 8 II is that the LG C6 is available in loads of different sizes, too, including small ones.
And all versions of the LG C6 are at their lowest-ever or almost-lowest prices. Here are the best prices I've found on every version:
- LG C6 42-inch: was
£1300now £799 at Peter Tyson
- LG C6 48-inch: was
£1400now £899 at Marks Electrical
- LG C6 55-inch: was
£1700now £1099 at Marks Electrical
- LG C6 65-inch: was
£2599now £1529 at Amazon
- LG C6 77-inch: was
£3500now £2399 at Richer Sounds
- LG C6 83-inch: was
£4800now £3199 at PRC Direct
I love my Sony Bravia 8 II OLED, but it's not the TV I would buy this Black Friday
When it came time to replace my beloved Sony A95L OLED, there was just one obvious choice: its Bravia 8 II successor, which is essentially the same TV made even better.
Some recent and ongoing software niggles aside, I love the TV. It's without doubt the best I've owned.
It's not, though, the TV I would buy if I was in the market for a flagship telly right now.
No, that would be the Samsung S99H.
Samsung clearly set out specifically to beat the Bravia 8 II with the S99H, and it did a great job. The newer QD-OLED panel is brighter and more vibrant, but Samsung has combined that with its most balanced and accurate tuning yet, and a terrific sense of three-dimensional depth.
The Sony still has a couple of advantages, most notably Dolby Vision support and greater shadow detail, but otherwise the Samsung combines many of the Bravia 8 II's strengths with greater pop and dynamism.
There's another reason I would personally go for the S99H, too: I want to go up from 65 inches to 77 inches with my next TV, and the Bravia 8 II doesn't go that large.
Have a read of our full Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II comparison, if you like, or check out the best deals on both models here:
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a superb OLED, but the Samsung S99H takes things up another notch. It's brighter, more colourful, more dynamic and even more three-dimensional, while retaining impressive cinematic accuracy. It also has better gaming features. The Sony has Dolby Vision, but Samsung is the better TV overall.
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The Sony Bravia 8 II remains a superb OLED, with a beautifully subtle, cinematic picture, more shadow detail and significantly better built-in sound than the Samsung S99H. It also supports Dolby Vision. The Samsung is brighter, more dynamic and better equipped for gaming, though, making it the better overall TV.
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My personal pick, because I want to go larger with my next TV, is the 77-inch version of the S99H. All the same great picture quality and gaming specs on a significantly bigger and more cinematic scale. This is proper dream TV territory for me.
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Shortcuts to the best products
As I mentioned earlier, I think the best approach to Black Friday is to work out which product is actually right for you – or at least create a shortlist – then look for the deals and pounce when the price hits a level you're happy to pay.
If you need help figuring out your shortlist, here are links to our lists of the best products in a bunch of really popular categories. You'll find the latest prices against everything on the page, too.
- Best TVs
- Best 55-inch TVs
- Best 65-inch TVs
- Best soundbars
- Best Dolby Atmos soundbars
- Best AV receivers
- Best projectors
- Best surround sound systems
Meet the team
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and Black Friday often unearths some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s Senior Staff Writer for everything AV, and I’ve reviewed a huge range of home cinema products. From super high-end projectors to flagship OLED TVs and even affordable streaming sticks, I’ve found that there are ways to improve your home cinema setup regardless of your budget. As such, I’ll be scouting out the best Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars, surround sound packages and more. It’s always worth remembering that the best Black Friday deals aren’t always on Amazon, so I’ll be scouting a wide range of retailers to ensure that the prices you’re seeing are actually worth your hard-earned money.
As What Hi-Fi? TV & AV Staff Writer, I have spent my fair share of time testing a range of home cinema equipment. That has included high-end soundbar models such as the KEF XIO and Focal Mu-so Hekla, but also a range of budget kit that gets you great audio and picture performance while saving you some cash. This proves that you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get the right product, and events such as Black Friday drop those prices even lower. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled to find the best prices on products that are worthy of your living room.
I’ve covered more Black Fridays than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at and those to avoid.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi?, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. This week I’ll be constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
Good morning, home cinema deal-hunters!
Howdy folks! How's the weather where you are? It's cold, grey and overcast here. Perfect weather to stay in doors and hunt for deals, I suppose!
I'm going to be here all day, along with my lovely colleagues, hunting for the best Black Friday deals on TVs and home cinema kit.
I've been reviewing TVs, home cinema, hi-fi and headphones for almost 20 years now, so I like to think I know what's good (and what isn't). I've also been covering Black Friday for years and I track the prices of the best products constantly, so I know when a deal is genuinely worth getting excited about.
All of which is to say, you can trust me to do the deal hunting for you, if you like. And I'm happy to take requests in the comments at the bottom of this page.
There’s a lot of cynicism around Black Friday, and with relatively good reason. Lots of Black Friday deals aren’t what they’re cracked up to be, either because the price drops aren’t actually new, or perhaps because the product has actually been available cheaper before.
That said, while you absolutely shouldn’t assume that a Black Friday price is the best price you’ll get all year, in most cases, it is at least a good price – and it’s quite possibly a great one.
My tip is to be led by the product more than the price: decide what it is you’re after, decide how much you’re prepared to pay, and keep an eye on the price until it hits that level. A rubbish product with a massive discount is still a rubbish product.
Of course, you won’t find any rubbish products on this page. We’ll instead be finding the best deals on the best TVs, AVRs, soundbars, speaker systems, streamers and Blu-ray players we’ve tested.
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