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Black Friday hi-fi deals live: we're tracking the best savings on turntables, CD players, speakers, headphones and more
Stay tuned to bag a bargain on great audio products
We are heading into the thick of Black Friday, with the big day fast approaching on Friday 27th November. We've seen a smattering of deals across hi-fi speakers, amplifiers, CD players, DACs and turntables – but we haven't been completely bowled over with abundant savings as in previous years.
Still, we're hoping that fresh hi-fi deals will pop up by tomorrow, so stay tuned to this live hub as we'll be hunting for new deals and tracking any price drops across the best hi-fi and audio products we've tested and genuinely recommend.
The best discounts we've seen so far have been on budget products, making them even better value, such as Sony's wireless headphones, Cambridge's entry-level separates, and iFi's portable DAC. We'll also be dishing out system matching advice, sharing discounts on CDs and vinyl records, and telling you which deals to avoid while recommending better, cheaper alternatives where we can.
We've spotted deals on five-star and even Award-winning products, so there is bound to be a solid bargain if you're starting on your hi-fi journey or looking to upgrade. Happy shopping!
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: lowest prices on five-star wireless headphones
- Richer Sounds: huge savings on turntables and hi-fi speakers
- Sevenoaks: save up to £800 on hi-fi bundle deals
- Peter Tyson: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- Sony: budget headphones for £35
- Sennheiser: Award-winning wired earbuds for £25
- Cambridge Audio: save £50 on entry-level CD player
- John Lewis: all Black Friday tech deals
- AirPods Pro 3: lowest price £156 at Amazon
Editor's picks
The PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. It has a good quality phono stage built in, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream sound to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones for a neat, compact system. A big discount for a fairly new turntable.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, and Sony UK
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The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound with a particularly expressive midrange. Its minimalist front panel and slender profile are elegant for the price, and with a £50 discount, this analogue amp is ideal for hi-fi fans on a budget.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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This superb, multiple Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II is a modern hi-fi system that packs in amplification, streaming and connectivity into a pair of well-designed, innovative speakers. The KEFs sound fantastic and are worth considering if you want high performance without dealing with multiple boxes. This huge £500 saving makes it even better value.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
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Hi-fi newbie? We can help you build your starter system with these budget wonders
If you're brand-new to hi-fi separates and not sure where to start, don't worry!
Our senior staff writer Harry McKerrell has put together this fantastic budget system made of a CD player, music streamer, amplifier and a pair of bookshelf speakers – with a total saving of £150 thanks to Black Friday deals.
These entry-level products from Cambridge Audio and Dali work together nicely to deliver a detailed, punchy and rhythmically engaging performance, and they'll look nice in your living room, too.
Just add cables and a place to put it all, and you're all set.
Read the full system here: Hi-fi novice? I’ve put together an affordable system this Black Friday that includes a brilliant streamer, CD player and bookshelf speakers
£200 off and free vinyl voucher: terrific Technics turntable deal
I've been waiting all week for a Technics turntable deal to drop, and finally! The Technics SL-1200GR2 is currently yours for £1599 – that's £200 off the silver and black finishes, down from its original test price of £1799.
This generation of legendary DJ turntables – that's also great for hi-fi fans – is beautifully made, has all the DJ trappings, and is an absolute breeze to use. Its clean, muscular and composed sound rounds off this enjoyable package. You'll just need to add your own cartridge...
What's more, you get a £100 Rough Trade e-voucher to spend on vinyl when buying from Peter Tyson!
With robust build quality and all the DJ trappings, it's little wonder Technics remains a go-to for fans of vinyl. The Technics SL-1200GR2 sounds enjoyable and is a pleasure to use, and the whopping £200 off is a great deal. Deal available on silver and black finishes.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
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Our readers' favourite portable DAC is enjoying a bargain deal
The Readers' Award is the only category in our annual What Hi-Fi? Awards that is chosen by you, our readers, in a public vote. This year's winner, the dinky, ultra-budget iFi Go Link 2 DAC, is enjoying a small but no-less-tempting Black Friday deal.
Ideal for plugging in between your laptop or your smartphone and wired headphones for a sonic boost, this pocket-sized DAC promises lower distortion, hi-res file support up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 files, and offers a noticeable step up in sound quality with our Tidal playlists.
It's a neat, affordable upgrade that just got even more appealing thanks to its £51 deal price.
The iFi GO link 2 delivers noticeable gains in clarity, textural detail, and dynamic expression. Compact and reasonably priced, it makes a straightforward upgrade for smartphones and laptops, and won over the public vote to win our 2026 Readers' Award.
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CDs are back! Pick a budget, pick a great CD player, enjoy
The vinyl revival has been going from strength to strength, but CDs have become super popular again. So whether you're dusting off your old disc collection or want to ditch streaming in favour of owning physical music again, you might be in search of a new CD player.
We've got 6 excellent CD player choices for you, whether you're looking for a budget player or a premium one, or one that includes streaming and amplification. These stellar spinners are all enjoying some great discounts too, so you'll be picking up a bargain as well as a fantastic CD player for your setup.
Here's our full guide: These are the 6 CD players I'm recommending to anyone wanting to revive their disc collection
And below are my top 3 CD player deals:
For an entry-level choice, you've got the multiple Award-winning Marantz CD6007 at £349. Not only can you nab a £50 saving, but this model is being discontinued – replaced by the newly crowned Marantz CD 70 – so stocks of this old favourite are starting to dwindle.
But it's worth snapping up before it's gone: the vivid dynamism, openness and detail levels are unmatched at this level. It's a sturdily built unit too, with ample connectivity that far belies its budget cost.
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Our mid-price CD player recommendation is the excellent Arcam CD5 at £699. If you're after a box-fresh, brand-new version, I'm afraid there's no deal to be had, but it is worth the full price for its wonderfully punchy, muscular and subtle sound with fantastic timing.
But I've spotted you can get £170 off the full price if you go for a "nearly new" model at Peter Tyson. This could be an ex-display or returned item that's been fully checked by the internal service department and is in good condition, with original packaging and accessories – if you're happy with those caveats, it could be yours for a brilliant £529 deal price.
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For a premium option, the Award-winning Cyrus 40 CD is a fantastic player. Its half-width design has a high-quality build of anodised aluminium, and as we said our five-star review: "The level of detail, clarity, stability and rhythmic precision here is fantastic, but Cyrus delivers it all with such ease that it’s at first hard to pinpoint exactly just how tremendously talented this CD player is."
We tested it at £2995, but it's been discounted down to £2549 now. What's more, if you have an older Cyrus player and want to upgrade, you can take advantage of Cyrus's trade-in programme and get 20% off the 40 CD.
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Huge £500 saving on Award-winning speaker system!
This is one of my favourite deals still live today. We reviewed KEF's LS50 Wireless II speaker system back in 2020, and it has been winning a What Hi-Fi? Award for its innovative design and technology and thrilling performance ever since.
The LS50 Wireless II packs everything – amplification, DAC, hi-res streaming features, ample connectivity – into a pair of stereo speaker cabinets. It's ideal for those who don't have the space or the inclination for a traditional hi-fi separates system, but want the high-quality performance of one.
These KEFs are incredibly versatile: you can use them as TV speakers, stream hi-res music from your NAS device or simply via Tidal, and even plug in a CD player if you want. With KEF's Uni-Q driver array and 380W of power per channel, it's a terrific-sounding performer.
You can now make a massive £500 saving on this modern hi-fi system thanks to this fantastic Black Friday deal, which brings the price of this system down to £1699 from £2199.
This Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II is a modern hi-fi system in every way. It packs in amplification, streaming and connectivity into a pair of well-designed, innovative speakers, and they sound fantastic. This superb system is worth considering if you want high performance without dealing with multiple boxes. This huge £500 saving makes it even better value.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
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Award-winning Sony headphones drop in price again!
These Award-winning Sony headphones have dropped in price for the second time today. Previously £79, the Sony WH-CH730N have now dropped to £75, but only in the black finish.
That's down from their RRP of £99.
These noise-cancelling headphones were already unbeatable at their standard price, so this discount puts them into a different league altogether. Don't bet on a third price drop this Black Friday.
Whether for yourself or a music-loving loved one, the Sony WH-CH730N will dampen out a noisy commute better than any other cans at this price. They're also ideal for long-haul travel, but importantly, they sound clear, detailed and hugely entertaining.
Price check: £84 at Very and Currys (and in other colours at Amazon)
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Marantz's legendary CD player sinks back to its lowest price – but are stocks dwindling?
The great-sounding Marantz CD6007 won a What Hi-Fi? Award for a mighty five years in a row, earning plaudits as one of the very best budget CD players you could hope to find. It was finally ousted by the Arcam CD5 in our 2026 Awards rundown, but spending a half decade as our finest CD player in its price category represents a legendary run that few can match.
Thanks to a £50 discount, you can snap up the five-star disc spinner for only £349 at Peter Tyson, a figure which sees it return to its joint-lowest price. We imagine that, given its age and the dearth of stock we've seen from many other retailers, the CD6007 could finally be bowing out for good, potentially making this one of your last chances to buy.
Multi-Award-winning. Check. Five stars. Check. Top-level performance. Check. The Marantz CD6007 is the CD player that we have no qualms about recommending, especially for customers looking for quality at a tempting price. Get it now for a shade under £350 if you're happy having one in a shiny silver finish.
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An all-time low price for a five-star spinner
We all love a bargain, especially when it's the lowest price we've ever seen a product selling for.
For beginner vinyl enthusiasts, few turntables make an offering more apt than the Sony PS-LX5BT. This record player really does tick all the boxes, with simple, fully-automatic operation, Bluetooth (with multipoint connectivity as well as hi-res aptX Adaptive codec support), plus a built-in phono stage.
At this level, you want a product that can integrate into your home setup, no matter how simple it may be, without too much fuss. You also want something that won't cost you the earth, and with a £120 discount bringing this five-star turntable down to just £279 from Amazon, we think this deal fits the bill.
With fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and a simple setup, the Sony PS-LX5BT is a fantastic budget record player which doesn't require extensive turntable knowledge to use. Paired with its clear, cohesive and natural sound, this is a strong choice for vinyl enthusiasts who are just starting on their journey.
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Sony XM6 crash to their lowest ever price – but only in Olive Grey
The good news: these former Award-winning Sony headphones have crashed to their lowest price ever. The bad news? The deal is only on the new Olive Grey finish.
Why? It's anyone's guess. The Olive Grey finish only launched in August, and at a lower RRP than the other finishes (£349 compared to £399). But the headphones are the same winning formula of fantastic sound quality, effortless noise cancellation and a functional, comfortable design.
We quite like the Olive Grey finish. But even if you don't, at over £130 off (and £29 lower than their previous best price), you'd have to really dislike it to not take advantage of this offer.
If you want talented all-rounders that won over much of the What Hi-Fi? staff, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come highly recommended. Their sound, noise-cancelling and call quality are all superb, and the former winners of Product of the Year are now at their lowest price, though only in the Olive Grey finish. Five stars
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Now for some vinyl record deals...
It's not all about products; Black Friday is also a great time to check out some vinyl record deals. In fact, it's even more important to look for deals now as vinyl records are rather costly these days, so any and all savings help if you're growing your record collection.
Our resident physical media fan, Ioan Hazell, has found some great vinyl deals on fantastic albums from Nirvana, Marvin Gaye, Portishead, A Tribe Called Quest, Nina Simone, Talk Talk and more.
We've hand-picked the 15 best Black Friday vinyl record deals here
And here are my top 3 picks:
The best Black Friday headphone deals are on these five-star Sonys
There are plenty of wireless headphone deals around this Black Friday week, but it's Sony who is winning the race. Its current roster of five-star headphones are all discounted, and considering these are all class leaders at their respective price points, we can't recommend them highly enough.
If you want the cheapest price and the best bargain all in one, then these five-star Sony headphones should be at the top of your shopping bag.
Here are my top 3 Sony Black Friday headphone deals:
Have an incredibly strict budget or are looking for a Christmas stocking filler? The ultra-budget Sony WH-CH530 on-ear wireless cans are a great shout. The cheapest price is on the black finish – £31.50 at Amazon – while the other five colours are yours for £35 at Amazon (down from £50). They don’t have ANC, but they are well-made for their price point, and offer a balanced, detailed sound and long 55-hour battery life for a super low price.
The Sony WH-CH530 don't have ANC or any special features, but their simple functionality makes way for genuinely useful specs, including a whopping 55 hours of battery life – not to mention their balanced, engaging sound and solid build.
Lowest price on the black finish.
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If noise-cancelling is important to you, then you can move up a notch to the freshly Award-winning Sony WH-CH730N. These are the best budget ANC wireless headphones around – we think that’s the case at full price (£99), so any discount is more than welcome.
Most retailers including Amazon have the CH730N at £84 across all colours, but I’ve spotted you can buy them at a lower deal price of £79 at EE. Their entertaining sound and bountiful features are no match for rivals at this price.
Whether for yourself or a music-loving loved one, the Sony WH-CH730N will dampen out a noisy commute better than any other cans at this price. They're also ideal for long-haul travel, but importantly, they sound clear, detailed and hugely entertaining.
Price check: £84 at Amazon, Very and Currys
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And if you want something more premium? Sony resurrected one of its most popular premium wireless cans in the new WH-1000XM4C, which delivers a wonderfully dynamic and detailed performance, along with very good ANC and a comfortable, portable design. Its £219 full price was already great value, but Black Friday sees the price plunge to an astonishing £179 at Amazon.
The Sony WH-1000XM4C are the perfect combination of performance, features and value. They deliver a wonderfully engaging and musical sound, hugely competitive ANC for the money and great levels of comfort for long-term listening. Now £40 off and sitting at their lowest price ever.
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Lowest price! A brilliant budget turntable for vinyl newbies
We spotted this £100 discount on a five-star Sony turntable earlier this week – and it's still going strong.
The affordable PS-LX3BT Bluetooth turntable won us over with its automatic, easy-to-use design and ample features, while its organised, detailed, and musically engaging sound far outstrips its budget billing.
We have no problem recommending the LX3 at its full price of £299. But you can get a whole £100 off in this Black Friday deal. For £199 at Amazon and other retailers, this is a superb, great-sounding and fuss-free experience for those new to vinyl and turntables.
Pair it with the Ruark MR1 Mk3 powered desktop speakers, or use Sony's 1000XM4C headphones for late-night listening, and you've got yourself a neat, versatile system that won't take up too much space.
The PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. It has a good quality phono stage built in, while Bluetooth functionality means you can stream sound to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones for a neat, compact system. A huge £100 saving for a fairly new turntable.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, and Sony UK
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A hi-fi beginner's guide to Black Friday deals
Want to get into hi-fi but not sure where to start? We've put together a starter pack for your hi-fi journey, which includes an entry-level product in every audio category, along with the best Black Friday deals we've found on them.
So if you're looking to buy your first turntable, CD player, amp, streamer, DAC or speakers, this guide should help you on your way. Every product has been tested by the dedicated in-house review team at What Hi-Fi?, so we've only picked products we know, have tested ourselves and can genuinely recommend.
We've found some great deals on five-star and Award-winning turntables and DACs, as well as on a surprise vintage speaker, you should be able to bag a bargain while creating your very first hi-fi system.
Read the full guide here: A hi-fi beginner's guide to Black Friday deals – we've picked the best budget options for every audio category
This brilliant portable DAC I use every day is on sale
I'm a big fan of AudioQuest's DragonFly DAC range. These tiny DACs are the size of a USB stick and are easy to use with most desktop/headphone setups. I've always used them with my MacBook and Shure wired headphones, and they give all my digital music a magnificent boost.
The latest model, the Award-winning DragonFly Copper, will dig out so much more detail, dynamism and precision from your Tidal or Qobuz tracks – it's a powerful upgrade. It's worth every penny of its £229 asking price, which makes any discount on it very exciting.
I've spotted a deal at Peter Tyson, but to get the lowest price, there are two caveats. The first is that this is a 'nearly new' model, which means it's either ex-display or a customer return that has been fully checked by their service department to make sure everything is in working order. The second caveat is that you have to sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP membership, but doing so is completely free.
If you're happy with these conditions, then you'll be able to pick up the DragonFly Copper for just £179 at Peter Tyson – that's a substantial £50 saving on this powerful little DAC.
This tiny, talented DAC will transform your desktop music listening to hi-fi levels. It's simple and effective, boasts 24-bit/96kHz file support, is compatible with pretty much any device with a USB-A port, and comes with a USB-C adapter. Highly recommend.
Get the lowest price on this 'nearly new' model with Peter Tyson VIP sign-up.
Price check: £229 @ Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson
Price check: £240 @ Amazon
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Small system, great sound, £100 discount
We've lost count of how many years we've been recommending the Denon D-M41DAB budget micro system and its predecessors, with its terrific sound-per-pound value setting the benchmark for entry-level hi-fi.
The current generation is a multiple Award winner and is currently available, complete with a matching pair of speakers, for £299 at Amazon, which is a fantastic £100 saving off its full price.
Budget hi-fi genuinely doesn't get better than this, nor does it take up too much space. The D-M41DAB is a convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi, with FM/DAB radio, CD playback, and Bluetooth streaming all included in its compact form.
Most importantly, it sounds great: a detailed, solid foundation, with expressive dynamics and a lively, confident presentation with greater insight and spaciousness than before. It's such a capable and balanced performer that it's no wonder it has won over the hearts of many What Hi-Fi? staff members (and many of our family members) over the years.
Combining CD player, Bluetooth and FM/DAB radio with excellent sound quality, the Denon D-M41DAB budget micro hi-fi system is perfect for those with limited listening space and budget, but still want superb sound. A £100 saving on this long-running favourite is a bargain.
Want to add your own speakers? Buy just the main unit for £269 at Richer Sounds
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This crazy Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 3 is perfect timing for Christmas
Good news, Apple fans! If you didn't pull the trigger yesterday, I'm pleased to say that the AirPods Pro 3 are standing firm at their lowest-ever price of £156 at Amazon.
If you’ve been eyeing up a pair of AirPods – especially if you’re ensconced in the iOS ecosystem – then don’t miss this chance to snap up the best-sounding AirPods yet. With powerful, dynamic and insightful sound, effective ANC, and a whole host of Apple-centric features that are useful and intuitive, this five-star model is a no-brainer for an iPhone user who wants the best wireless earbuds experience.
At this excellent deal price, it's an ideal Christmas gift for a loved one (or for yourself, of course!)
The AirPods Pro 3 are perfect for Apple fans, especially iPhone users. Not only is the user experience unmatched, but they're super-comfy and boast awesome sound quality and noise-cancelling. At this £156 deal price, they're an outstanding buy.
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Save £100 with this Cambridge entry-level hi-fi duo
If you're looking for a starter hi-fi set, then these two Cambridge Audio deals are hard to ignore.
As part of the brand's entry-level AX range, the AXA35 stereo amplifier and AXC35 CD player are both enjoying £50 discounts for Black Friday, meaning you can make a total £100 saving if you buy both.
The two are designed to match each other, both visually and sonically, with a slender profile and a fluid, detailed, controlled sound that's particularly expressive with voices. The amplifier is all-analogue, has a phono stage built in so you can add a turntable down the line if you wish, while the CD player is smooth in use. Their punchy, smooth presentation will work well with most budget speakers, too.
Ideal for any budding hi-fi enthusiast looking to start their separates journey, the Cambridge AXA35 amp is yours for its discounted price of £299 at Richer Sounds, while the matching AXC35 CD player is also available at £299 at Richer Sounds.
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound with a particularly expressive midrange. Its minimalist front panel and slender profile are elegant for the price, and with a £50 discount, this analogue amp is ideal for hi-fi fans on a budget.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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The slimline AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, and controlled, with a dynamically engaging performance. For £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering as CD players don't come around as frequently these days.
Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
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Meet the team
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to Bluetooth speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top audio savings to jump at and which ones to avoid.
With over 20 years of consumer tech experience and a majority of those at What Hi-Fi?, I’ve reviewed everything from high-end CD players to all-in-one systems. My particular speciality lies with headphones and hunting down the best deals on the best wireless headphones and earbuds around, so you can get the best bang for your buck.
I’ve spent the last four years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything from giant floorstanders to tiny DACs, and more wireless earbuds than I care to remember. I’ve also covered multiple sales events such as Black Friday in depth, and am an expert at finding the biggest savings on the best audio products and telling you which ones to avoid, too.
As the newest member of the hi-fi team, I’ve already reviewed my fair share of desktop systems, stereo speakers and even cables. I love all things physical media, so I’ll be looking out for discounts on CDs and vinyl records to help music fans add to their collection.
It’s (nearly) Black Friday!
Hi all, it’s Kash here, hi-fi and audio editor of What Hi-Fi?, and my colleagues and I will be guiding you through the Black Friday sales this week.
We’re focusing just on hi-fi and audio products here, and we’ll be bringing you the best discounts on products we’ve tested ourselves and can wholeheartedly recommend.
Let’s get started…
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