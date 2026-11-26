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Hi-fi newbie? We can help you build your starter system with these budget wonders (Image credit: Cambridge Audio, Dali, edited using Gemini Nano Banana) If you're brand-new to hi-fi separates and not sure where to start, don't worry! Our senior staff writer Harry McKerrell has put together this fantastic budget system made of a CD player, music streamer, amplifier and a pair of bookshelf speakers – with a total saving of £150 thanks to Black Friday deals. These entry-level products from Cambridge Audio and Dali work together nicely to deliver a detailed, punchy and rhythmically engaging performance, and they'll look nice in your living room, too. Just add cables and a place to put it all, and you're all set. Read the full system here: Hi-fi novice? I’ve put together an affordable system this Black Friday that includes a brilliant streamer, CD player and bookshelf speakers

Award-winning Sony headphones drop in price again! (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) These Award-winning Sony headphones have dropped in price for the second time today. Previously £79, the Sony WH-CH730N have now dropped to £75, but only in the black finish. That's down from their RRP of £99. These noise-cancelling headphones were already unbeatable at their standard price, so this discount puts them into a different league altogether. Don't bet on a third price drop this Black Friday. What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £24 Sony WH-CH730N: was £99 now £75 at Amazon Whether for yourself or a music-loving loved one, the Sony WH-CH730N will dampen out a noisy commute better than any other cans at this price. They're also ideal for long-haul travel, but importantly, they sound clear, detailed and hugely entertaining. Price check: £84 at Very and Currys (and in other colours at Amazon) Read more Read less ▼

An all-time low price for a five-star spinner (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) We all love a bargain, especially when it's the lowest price we've ever seen a product selling for. For beginner vinyl enthusiasts, few turntables make an offering more apt than the Sony PS-LX5BT. This record player really does tick all the boxes, with simple, fully-automatic operation, Bluetooth (with multipoint connectivity as well as hi-res aptX Adaptive codec support), plus a built-in phono stage. At this level, you want a product that can integrate into your home setup, no matter how simple it may be, without too much fuss. You also want something that won't cost you the earth, and with a £120 discount bringing this five-star turntable down to just £279 from Amazon, we think this deal fits the bill. Save £120 Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £279 at Amazon With fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and a simple setup, the Sony PS-LX5BT is a fantastic budget record player which doesn't require extensive turntable knowledge to use. Paired with its clear, cohesive and natural sound, this is a strong choice for vinyl enthusiasts who are just starting on their journey. Read more Read less ▼

Sony XM6 crash to their lowest ever price – but only in Olive Grey (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) The good news: these former Award-winning Sony headphones have crashed to their lowest price ever. The bad news? The deal is only on the new Olive Grey finish. Why? It's anyone's guess. The Olive Grey finish only launched in August, and at a lower RRP than the other finishes (£349 compared to £399). But the headphones are the same winning formula of fantastic sound quality, effortless noise cancellation and a functional, comfortable design. We quite like the Olive Grey finish. But even if you don't, at over £130 off (and £29 lower than their previous best price), you'd have to really dislike it to not take advantage of this offer. Five Stars Save £131 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £400 now £269 at Amazon If you want talented all-rounders that won over much of the What Hi-Fi? staff, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come highly recommended. Their sound, noise-cancelling and call quality are all superb, and the former winners of Product of the Year are now at their lowest price, though only in the Olive Grey finish. Five stars Read more Read less ▼

A hi-fi beginner's guide to Black Friday deals (Image credit: Cambridge Audio, Chord, iFi, Sony, WiiM, edited using AI) Want to get into hi-fi but not sure where to start? We've put together a starter pack for your hi-fi journey, which includes an entry-level product in every audio category, along with the best Black Friday deals we've found on them. So if you're looking to buy your first turntable, CD player, amp, streamer, DAC or speakers, this guide should help you on your way. Every product has been tested by the dedicated in-house review team at What Hi-Fi?, so we've only picked products we know, have tested ourselves and can genuinely recommend. We've found some great deals on five-star and Award-winning turntables and DACs, as well as on a surprise vintage speaker, you should be able to bag a bargain while creating your very first hi-fi system. Read the full guide here: A hi-fi beginner's guide to Black Friday deals – we've picked the best budget options for every audio category

This crazy Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 3 is perfect timing for Christmas (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) Good news, Apple fans! If you didn't pull the trigger yesterday, I'm pleased to say that the AirPods Pro 3 are standing firm at their lowest-ever price of £156 at Amazon. If you’ve been eyeing up a pair of AirPods – especially if you’re ensconced in the iOS ecosystem – then don’t miss this chance to snap up the best-sounding AirPods yet. With powerful, dynamic and insightful sound, effective ANC, and a whole host of Apple-centric features that are useful and intuitive, this five-star model is a no-brainer for an iPhone user who wants the best wireless earbuds experience. At this excellent deal price, it's an ideal Christmas gift for a loved one (or for yourself, of course!) Five stars Save 29% (£63) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £156 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are perfect for Apple fans, especially iPhone users. Not only is the user experience unmatched, but they're super-comfy and boast awesome sound quality and noise-cancelling. At this £156 deal price, they're an outstanding buy. Read more Read less ▼

Meet the team Kashfia Kabir Social Links Navigation Hi-Fi and Audio Editor I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to Bluetooth speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value. Alastair Stevenson Social Links Navigation Editor in Chief I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top audio savings to jump at and which ones to avoid. Andy Madden Social Links Navigation With over 20 years of consumer tech experience and a majority of those at What Hi-Fi?, I’ve reviewed everything from high-end CD players to all-in-one systems. My particular speciality lies with headphones and hunting down the best deals on the best wireless headphones and earbuds around, so you can get the best bang for your buck. Harry McKerrell Social Links Navigation Senior staff writer I’ve spent the last four years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything from giant floorstanders to tiny DACs, and more wireless earbuds than I care to remember. I’ve also covered multiple sales events such as Black Friday in depth, and am an expert at finding the biggest savings on the best audio products and telling you which ones to avoid, too. Ioan Hazell Staff Writer As the newest member of the hi-fi team, I’ve already reviewed my fair share of desktop systems, stereo speakers and even cables. I love all things physical media, so I’ll be looking out for discounts on CDs and vinyl records to help music fans add to their collection.