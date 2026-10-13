The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winners have been revealed!
But the fun’s just getting started
Hi-fi and home cinema fans, assemble! We’ve just revealed the Best Buy winners for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026, in partnership with Richer Sounds.
That’s right, after months of rigorous comparative testing in our dedicated testing rooms, our reviewers have crowned our first set of winners.
There are 111 winners across 24 categories, covering everything from affordable surround sound systems to high-end stereo amplifiers, budget turntables to premium televisions.
And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, this is only the beginning of this year’s fun. As always, from this list of Best Buy winners will come our overall Products of the Year. We’ll crown these ultimate winners at our Awards ceremony, and simultaneously online, on 12th November.
We’ll also reveal the winners of our special categories at the event. These include the Outstanding Contribution winner, Readers’ Award, Innovation of the Year, and Hall of Fame.
Finally, as part of our 50th birthday celebrations, we also have three extra Golden Anniversary trophies this year, making the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 one of our biggest and most exciting to date.
You can follow along on our website and social media channels, where we’ll post all the winners as they’re announced.
Check out the full winners list
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best TV winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best soundbar winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best standmount speakers winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best floorstanding speakers winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best turntable winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best wireless speakers winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best wired headphones winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best Blu-ray players winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best projectors winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best music streamers winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best CD players winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best radios winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best speaker packages winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best tablets winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best stereo amplifiers winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best wireless headphones winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best TV and video streamers winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best DACs winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best smartphones winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best portable music players winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best music systems winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best streaming services winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 best accessories winners
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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