The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winners have been revealed!

Hi-fi and home cinema fans, assemble! We’ve just revealed the Best Buy winners for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026, in partnership with Richer Sounds.

That’s right, after months of rigorous comparative testing in our dedicated testing rooms, our reviewers have crowned our first set of winners.

There are 111 winners across 24 categories, covering everything from affordable surround sound systems to high-end stereo amplifiers, budget turntables to premium televisions.

And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, this is only the beginning of this year’s fun. As always, from this list of Best Buy winners will come our overall Products of the Year. We’ll crown these ultimate winners at our Awards ceremony, and simultaneously online, on 12th November.

We’ll also reveal the winners of our special categories at the event. These include the Outstanding Contribution winner, Readers’ Award, Innovation of the Year, and Hall of Fame.

Finally, as part of our 50th birthday celebrations, we also have three extra Golden Anniversary trophies this year, making the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 one of our biggest and most exciting to date.

You can follow along on our website and social media channels, where we’ll post all the winners as they’re announced.

Check out the full winners list