The OLED iPad Mini has a 60Hz display, but it isn't a dealbreaker for on-the-move AV enthusiasts like me – here's why

I could hardly contain my excitement when I saw Apple announce a huge iPad Mini upgrade with an OLED display and a totally redesigned speaker system; yet, a quick online look revealed I'm in the minority.

As someone who spends more time than they'd like to admit on long-haul flights to attend events around the world, or on (often delayed) five-hour train trips down to Cornwall to visit family, the concept of a pint-sized OLED iPad with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support was the news I've been waiting years for.

I've been using an 11-inch iPad Air M1 for about three years at this point, and while it's served me well – in fact, I've watched entire seasons of The Day Of The Jackal and The Pitt on this tablet – the fact is that I am starting to itch for an upgrade.

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While the Award-winning iPad Air M4 would probably do me fine, just knowing that the OLED iPad Pro exists is enough to send me into a spiral.

However, I don't need an all-powerful M5 chip, nor can I justify the price, so I've been in iPad limbo while I await a worthy successor to my trusty Air.

So the new iPad Mini has become my top choice, as it gives me the picture and sound upgrades I want without the Pro-level features and price tag I don't need. Simple, right?

Wrong. This new petite iPad has caused serious discourse online due to Apple not including its ProMotion high refresh rate technology; essentially, this iPad is running at 60Hz rather than a variable 1Hz to 120Hz.

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While this feature was once reserved for Apple's Pro-series iPhones, iPads and even Macs, it can now be found on the standard iPhone 17, so we'd hoped that Apple had turned a corner.

Alas, it appears that's not the case. Despite the iPad Mini now touting a more advanced display, we're not getting an advanced refresh rate to match.

This has sent tech enthusiasts and Redditors into a frenzy, with many touting the iPad Mini as a disappointment that's best avoided.

There are even rumours that Apple has outfitted the Mini with a 120Hz display but is intentionally limiting it to 60Hz using software, although I should stress that this hasn't been proven.

So, has this killed my excitement for the new iPad Mini? If I'm being brutally honest, I know how Apple works; I wasn't expecting a 120Hz display, and therefore I'm not really that disappointed.

While I would have been overjoyed to have a high refresh rate display for smoother scrolling and more responsive gaming, I also don't think that 60Hz figure is a total dealbreaker, especially given how I use my iPad.

Hopefully this won't come as a surprise, but I care most about picture and sound quality, and the upgrade that an OLED screen will bring to black depth, contrast, and brightness alone – Apple says that this new Mini's peak brightness is more than twice that of its predecessor – is plenty for watching movies and TV shows.

I understand the frustration, and it will feel like a step back when it comes to gaming and switching from my iPhone 17 Pro's 120Hz display. That said, once I find my streaming service of choice and hit play, that 60Hz limit won't phase me, and I'll just be enjoying the inherent benefits of OLED instead.

Interestingly, Apple seems to be on a bit of an OLED kick at the moment, as it has also just announced a MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen. If I had my way, then the iPad Air would be the next to get an OLED overhaul; but that's a conversation for another day.

MORE:

Read our iPad Air 13-inch M4 review

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And read our iPhone 18 Pro review