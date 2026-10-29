JBL's new flagship Classic Series speakers are for "serious music listeners"

JBL's Classic Series has long paid homage to the brand's speakers from the 1970s, and now it has a new flagship.

The L150 Classic is a three-way floorstanding design that combines classic styling with modern acoustics to deliver "the scale, dynamics, and realism sought by serious music listeners," according to JBL.

With its walnut veneer, the design might be as 70s as a kipper tie and flared trousers, but inside we're promised modern drivers, crossover design and acoustic tuning.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

(Image credit: JBL)

Key to the design is a large 15-inch Pure Pulp Differential Drive woofer, which JBL claims allows for plenty of dynamic headroom and bass authority.

The woofer is joined by a 6.5-inch polymer-coated Pure Pulp midrange driver and a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter that's mated to an advanced waveguide and acoustic lens to produce "an enhanced soundstage". Crossover points of 310Hz and 1.8kHz have been chosen to bring the three drivers together to create a coherent sound.

But it's not just the drivers that have been designed for optimum sound quality.

The angled profile and sloped front baffle of each cabinet direct sound towards the listener, while the vented, bass-reflex enclosure with dual front ports extends low-frequency response to 33Hz.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also customise the sound to your room setup using the front panel high- and low-frequency attenuators.

Aesthetically, they're very much in keeping with the Classic Series, with the foam grilles sporting the same Quadrex design as other models in the range like the L100 and L82.

The JBL L150 Classic will go on sale in 2027 for $9999 (around £7500 / AU$14,000) per pair.

MORE:

How to choose the right speakers and get the best sound

These are the best floorstanding speakers we have tested

We rank the best standmount speakers for every budget