Triangle’s new standmount speakers have “retro-chic” styling and bulky drivers

French audio firm Triangle has expanded its Borea Series with a new large-format standmount speaker, the BR05.

The company says that the BR05 combines “retro-chic styling with contemporary acoustic design”.

At the heart of the new speaker is a 21cm mid/bass driver made from natural cellulose pulp.

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Triangle says that the driver’s material “gives voices and instruments a sense of texture and presence, while the cone profile and dust cap are tuned to balance scale with finesse”.

The mid/bass motor system features a 120mm ferrite magnet and a 40mm voice coil, while a “rigid, open basket promotes airflow and heat dissipation to help the BR05 stay composed during dynamic passages”.

To handle high frequencies, the BR05 uses the Borea Series’ signature 25mm silk dome tweeter with a phase plug. Triangle claims this lets the speakers deliver a more precise soundstage.

(Image credit: Triangle)

The bi-wirable speaker’s internally braced cabinet is made from high-density MDF. Triangle claims that its proprietary driver vibration absorption system “[dissipates] mechanical energy before it reaches the cabinet”, using a high-density foam gasket to connect the rear of the motor to an internal brace.

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Two forward-facing bass-reflex ports have also been included to make the speaker “less sensitive to distance from the rear wall and easier to position in a real room”.

A supplied base tilts the speaker back by eight degrees to “improve soundstage coherence, while maintaining a discreet visual footprint”.

For those looking to raise the speakers to listening height, optional S03 stands are available for £225 / $299 per pair. According to Triangle, the eight-degree tilt is maintained in both positions

The Borea BR05 are available to order now for £729 / $999 in five finishes: Light Oak, Black Ash, Chestnut, Green and Frosted White.

This makes them the most expensive standmounter speakers in the Borea range but still cheaper than the firm's premium Borea BR10 floorstanders (priced at £1379 / $1149).

The speakers' main rivals at this price are the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Acoustic Energy AE3000 Mk2. Here's hoping they're up to the challenge when we get them in for testing.

MORE:

Read our full Triangle Borea BR04 review

And our Triangle Borea BR03 review

Stay up to date with our pick of the best standmounter speakers tested by our expert reviewers