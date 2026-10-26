Steinway's new entry-level floorstander promises room-filling sound from a slender cabinet

A big sound demands a big speaker, right? Not according to Steinway Lyngdorf. Its new Steinway & Sons Model O promises room-filling sound from a slim design.

Steinway says this is achieved through a combination of sound technologies, the firm's Integrated Systems Approach and RoomPerfect calibration.

This is the new version of the original Model O, which was introduced in 2018. Both are named after Steinway's Model O piano, which was dubbed "The Living Room Grand Piano" when it launched 120 years ago. Its aim was to bring the musical experience of a Steinway concert piano into the living room.

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Despite a relatively small footprint, the new Model O speaker claims to deliver "full-bodied, detailed and clear sound". A passive bass unit concealed on the back works with the wall against which it's placed, giving you more floorspace – the speaker was tuned specifically for such placement.

For the high frequencies, Steinway's Air Motion Transformer tweeter provides "exceptional clarity and detail, reproducing the music's finest nuances."

This model has two front-mounted midrange bass drivers (the original Model O only had one), a cabinet with 80 per cent more internal volume and a 50 per cent larger passive radiator. This should mean better bass performance, more dynamic range and a more room-filling sound.

It has Steinway's trademark look too, with a gold-coated tweeter eye with a matte or polished surface and high-quality lacquer. The 26 black strings on the front are a nod to the brand's heritage in musical instruments, and there are plenty of customisation options, including gold-coated rings around the two front-mounted midrange drivers, individual lacquers and wood veneers.

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Each Model O is assembled and finished by hand in Skive, Denmark, and boasts RoomPerfect calibration technology to optimise the sound to the room in which it's placed.

The Model O is out at the end of November, with the price on application.

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