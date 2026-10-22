Deezer will now let users fully exclude AI-generated music from their streaming catalogue
No more or Billie AI-lish or Azealia Clanks
Deezer has introduced a way for its users to filter out AI-generated content from its streaming platform, allowing users to remove tracks created using artificial intelligence via a simple toggle.
In 2025, Deezer became the first music streaming service to tag AI-generated content, but is now going one step further by allowing its members to filter out all music not sourced from a human artist.
Other services have followed Deezer’s suit in flagging artificial content. As part of its AI charter, French music streaming service Qobuz announced last month that it would now display a tag alerting users when music has been identified as AI-generated.
Currently, however, Deezer appears to be the only player willing to provide an actual toggle to prevent such content from appearing at all.
Deezer claims that it receives nearly 90,000 AI-generated tracks per day, with more than 42 million AI-generated songs removed from the platform’s recommendations between January 2025 and August 2026.
According to Alexis Lanternier, Deezer’s CEO: “The explosion of AI-generated content continues to impact the whole music ecosystem. We’ve seen a clear user demand for the ability to filter out AI-generated music, and we are now giving everyone the option to remove this content completely from their streaming experience on Deezer, and focus only on human creators.”
Deezer’s new measures will be introduced globally before the end of 2026. Will other major services follow suit in allowing a full-scale exclusionary filter? Time will tell.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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