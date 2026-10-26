Bose makes a shock purchase, Technics’ latest turntable, a $45k Esoteric CD player and more

After all the excitement of our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 announcement, you might be forgiven for thinking that things might start to calm down in the world of AV, but it was just the opposite last week.

In the build-up to Halloween, it was only right that we had a shock audio announcement from one of the biggest brands in headphone land.

Don’t worry, though, it wasn’t something to be terrified of; it’s just one that raised more than a couple of eyebrows in the What Hi-Fi? office.

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We also had a handful of high-end hi-fi announcements from some major players in the field, which have whetted our appetite in terms of testing - we can’t wait to see them in the flesh.

Join us for a quick recap of all the key news that you need to know about…

Bose snapped up Skullcandy

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Bose has been flashing the cash. In a move that we didn’t see coming, the audio company has bought the colourful headphone brand Skullcandy for an undisclosed amount.

They’ve collaborated on wireless headphones before, so it’s not exactly a new relationship. Still, Skullcandy will undoubtedly give it access to a different demographic of users and areas of the market where it doesn’t have such a big presence.

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Skullcandy will remain a separate brand in a Bose portfolio which has expanded significantly in the past couple of years. It acquired hi-fi brands McIntosh, Sonus Faber and Sumiko back in 2024 and is turning into quite the audio powerhouse.

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Bose acquires fellow headphone maker Skullcandy in time for Halloween – but will it be a trick or treat?

Technics launched a new turntable

(Image credit: Technics)

The launch of a new Technics turntable is always big news, and although the new SL-1210MKX is aimed more at DJs than discerning audiophiles, it’s still based on a classic deck with a cult following.

The new direct-drive model has been blessed with a revamped chassis and noise-isolation feet to help reduce the effects of external vibrations, plus a ±4% pitch modulation range, which allows for finer adjustments on the fly.

Other features include a quieter reset switch, which Technics says was inspired by earlier SL-1200 models, and a coreless direct-drive motor with adjustable start-up torque and brake speed.

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Technics’ new turntable was designed with help from DJs and sound engineers

Nagra has the power (amp)

(Image credit: Nagra)

Nagra knows a thing about audio electronics, and we were excited to see the Swiss brand take the wraps off a new stereo power amplifier this week. The Amp II-S has been designed to be a natural partner for the company’s Preamp II-S, with the two making an impressive-looking pairing.

The new amp produces 120 watts of Class A/B power per channel into 8 ohms, with the first 10 watts operating as purely Class A. Take a look at the front and you’ll see Nagra’s ‘Modulometer’, a precise analogue audio level meter inspired by the company’s IV-S reel-to-reel recorder from 1971.

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Nagra’s high-end amplifier packs reference-level tech to deliver “effortless musicality”

Esoteric served up a high-end two-box CD player

(Image credit: Esoteric)

You know thighs are serious when your CD player has its own optional power supply. And that’s exactly what you’re getting with Esoteric’s new two-box offering. The Grandioso K1XE is the company’s flagship SACD player, but it has launched alongside the optional Grandioso PS1 XE external power supply.

The flagship spinner is fitted with Esoteric’s in-house DAC design and ‘VRDS-ATLAS’ transport mechanism, while the PS1XE uses four independently aligned power transformers and optimised filter circuits designed to improve the DAC’s performance.

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Esoteric’s high-end CD player is filled with flagship tech to give your discs the royal treatment

Triangle unveiled “retro-chic” stereo speakers

(Image credit: Borea)

Looking for a speaker that combines “retro-chic styling with contemporary acoustic design”? Triangle would like you to take a look at its new Borea Series BR05 standmounters. They’re impressive-looking units that use a 21cm mid/bass driver and 25mm silk dome tweeter plus phase plug.

They’re bi-wirable and designed with two front-facing bass ports to allow for more flexible positioning. The Triangles even come with stands that tilt the speakers back by eight degrees to improve their soundstage.

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Triangle’s new standmount speakers have “retro-chic” styling and bulky drivers

MORE:

Sony could be burying 4K Blu-ray for good as rumours swirl about its last dedicated player

Audio-Technica bills its luxury wired cans as “the pinnacle of closed-back headphone craftsmanship”

Grado’s latest Signature Line headphones promise a “full-bodied, musical presentation” at an “accessible” price