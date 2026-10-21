Nagra’s high-end amplifier packs reference-level tech to deliver “effortless musicality”

Nagra has announced the latest addition to its Series II range, the Nagra Amp II-S.

Following the arrival of the Preamp II-S earlier this year, the Swiss brand’s new stereo amplifier aims for outstanding “musical coherence, transparency and refinement”. Although conceived as the natural partner to the Preamp II-S, Nagra bills the Amp II-S as equally at home in a wide variety of high-end setups.

At its heart is a new linear power-supply, built around a custom-made 800 VA potted transformer. Thanks to the greater energy reserves and increased voltage headroom, Nagra promises its latest amp reproduces “demanding musical passages with greater ease and authority”.

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(Image credit: Nagra)

The new model delivers 120 watts of Class A/B power per channel into 8 ohms, with the first 10 watts operating as purely Class A.

The amp’s input board derives from Nagra’s high-end Reference Amp, aiming for improved channel separation and spatial precision. Revised circuit layouts, internal wiring, and isolated controls work together to improve overall transparency and clarity.

(Image credit: Nagra)

The high-end amplifier’s mechanical construction includes a massive CNC-machined heatsink for providing “exceptional thermal inertia” while minimising vibrations, whereas a specially designed transformer suspension also reduces the transmission of unwanted mechanical oscillation.

The Amp II-S sports Nagra’s established front-panel ‘Modulometer’, a precise analogue audio level meter inspired by the company’s IV-S reel-to-reel recorder from 1971.

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The Nagra Amp II-S is available to order now, priced at £21,998 (further prices pending).

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