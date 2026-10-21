Technics’ new turntable was designed with help from DJs and sound engineers

Technics has today announced a new direct-drive DJ turntable, the SL-1210MKX, which the company says was “developed with direct input from working DJs and sound engineers to deliver greater stability, enhanced pitch precision and expanded creative freedom”.

According to the Technics, the new model is positioned above the SL-1210MK7 as the latest evolution of its iconic SL-1200 series.

The turntable has been designed specifically to address the challenges DJs face “in high pressure performance settings where powerful sound systems, deep bass, structural vibration and extended operating periods place exceptional demands on equipment.”

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To confront these challenges, the SL-1210MKX features a “significantly heavier, optimally balanced chassis”, which Technics claims improves resistance to external vibration, while the turntable’s isolation feet have been re-engineered to balance “effective feedback isolation with the stability required for confident scratching and performance use.”

In a first for the SL-1200 Series, the SL-1210MKX features a ±4% pitch modulation range, allowing users a finer degree of adjustment for “accurate beatmatching and subtle tempo correction”. Alongside standard pitch settings, there is also a ±50% range, which expands the series’ tempo variation options.

(Image credit: Technics)

Other developments include a quieter reset switch, which Technics says was inspired by earlier SL-1200 models, and a coreless direct-drive motor with adjustable start-up torque and brake speed, 78rpm playback and reverse functionality.

Emphasising the model’s “premium character”, a polished silver tonearm and a black finish pay tribute to the SL-1200MK2, a staple turntable in DJ history.

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According to Stefanie Baron, manager Technics DJ channel Europe, Panasonic Consumer Europe (PCEU): “The SL-1200 Series has earned its reputation through decades of real-world performance in clubs, on stage and in studios around the world. With the SL-1210MKX, we wanted to build on that legacy by working closely with professional DJs and sound technicians to better understand the challenges they face. The result is a turntable that delivers even greater stability, precision and creative freedom while staying true to the qualities that have made the SL-1200 an industry standard for more than five decades.”

The SL-1210MKX will be available from January 2027 for £1299 (we will add US pricing once we get it). At this price, the turntable comes up against the slightly cheaper, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Rega Planar 3 RS Edition, which is currently available for around £1099 / $1,795. We can’t wait to see how these turntables compare.

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