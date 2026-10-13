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Best wireless headphones 2026

Best wireless earbuds under £70

Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones in case held in hand with grassy lawn in background

Sony WF-C510

Read the full review here

For buyers on a budget, Sony's affordable earbuds are still the best in the business.

Best wireless earbuds £70-£150

The open case for a pair of Sony WF-C710N in-ear headphones. The buds can be seen inside. They are made from transparent blue plastic and sit on an orange surface.

Sony WF-C710N

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The step-up C710N remain the best ANC earbuds money can buy for less than £150.

Best wireless earbuds £150-£200

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds wireless earbuds in case held in hand with autumn leaves in background

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

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For the third year running, the QuietComfort earbuds take home the best wireless earbuds £150-£200 trophy.

Best wireless earbuds over £200

Sony WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds on wooden bookshelf next to case

Sony WF-1000XM6

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Out-of-this-world sound, great call quality and reliable ANC make the Sony XM6 the best premium wireless earbuds available right now.

Best wireless headphones under £100

Sony WH-CH730N over-ear headphones

Sony WH-CH730N

Read the full review here

Sony's refined, affordable wireless over-ears are one of 2026's shining stars and the best option for buyers on a budget who care about audio quality.

Best wireless headphones £100-£250

Sony WH-1000XM4C over-ear headphones on shelf leaning up against red LP next to globe

Sony WH-1000XM4C

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Back with a bang, Sony's re-released and modified XM4 wireless headphones are excellent.

Best wireless headphones £250-£500

Sennheiser HDB 630 over-ear headphones on sofa leaning up against patterned cushion

Sennheiser HDB 630

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With an atypical USB-C dongle, the HDB 630 are one of 2026's most interesting and best-sounding pairs of wireless headphones.

Best wireless headphones over £500

Focal Bathys MG wireless headphones

Focal Bathys Mg

Read the full review here

Undeniably premium, but sublime sounding, the Bathys Mg retain their crown for another year.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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