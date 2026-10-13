Best wireless headphones 2026

Sony WF-C510
For buyers on a budget, Sony's affordable earbuds are still the best in the business.
Sony WF-C710N
The step-up C710N remain the best ANC earbuds money can buy for less than £150.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
For the third year running, the QuietComfort earbuds take home the best wireless earbuds £150-£200 trophy.
Sony WF-1000XM6
Out-of-this-world sound, great call quality and reliable ANC make the Sony XM6 the best premium wireless earbuds available right now.
Sony WH-CH730N
Sony's refined, affordable wireless over-ears are one of 2026's shining stars and the best option for buyers on a budget who care about audio quality.
Sony WH-1000XM4C
Back with a bang, Sony's re-released and modified XM4 wireless headphones are excellent.
Sennheiser HDB 630
With an atypical USB-C dongle, the HDB 630 are one of 2026's most interesting and best-sounding pairs of wireless headphones.
Focal Bathys Mg
Undeniably premium, but sublime sounding, the Bathys Mg retain their crown for another year.
- Check out our best wireless headphones buying guide
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.