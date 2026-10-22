Audio giant Bose has bought fellow US company Skullcandy, a headphone maker known for its brash, youth-oriented designs.

It might seem an odd fit, but their respective differences might well complement each other. The two will combine Bose’s “audio expertise, technology, and global reach with Skullcandy’s design, understanding of its consumers, and authentic community connections to create new products and experiences and accelerate growth,” says Bose.

The two have collaborated previously during a multi-year partnership. Over the summer, they released the Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC (pictured), which feature Bose’s active noise cancellation (ANC) tech.

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Skullcandy will remain a separate brand within Bose’s portfolio, much as Beats has since being acquired by Apple in 2014.

Indeed, the acquisition has echoes of the Apple/Beats deal, with an established market leader snapping up a youth-oriented upstart with a strong reputation in sports and plenty of athletes as ambassadors. Skullcandy is big in board sports, gaming and fitness.

Bose says the deal will allow it to reach previously untapped markets.

“For more than 60 years, Bose has been committed to delivering incredible audio experiences however and wherever people choose to listen. As we work to reach even more people, we’re expanding how we do that, not only through Bose products, but through technology partnerships and a growing portfolio of brands,” Lila Snyder, chief executive officer of Bose Corporation, said in a statement.

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Skullcandy’s CEO said the deal was “a win for Skullcandy and our fans”, allowing it to bring Bose’s “audio expertise and technology to our products”.

As well as giving Skullcandy access to its technology, Bose will share resources, global distribution, and commercial relationships while allowing it to “continue evolving in ways that are authentic to its identity and consumers”, Bose said.

Skullcandy will continue to be based in Park City, Utah. Financial details of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

The deal was announced just a week or so before Halloween, which is a time for both skulls and candy. But will it end up being a trick or treat for the two brands? Skullcandy products don’t have a particularly great reputation in terms of sound quality, so hopefully some Bose tech will improve both its audio and ANC capabilities.

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