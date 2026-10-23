I used to think the Apple HomePod was a joke, but living with it has changed things

I remember when Apple announced the HomePod back in 2018, and cards on the table, my first reaction wasn't positive.

Upon seeing the pricey smart speaker, my first thought was, "Who the hell is buying this?"

Admittedly, this was long before I was deeply submerged in the world of AV and hi-fi, reviewing. But I like to think I've always been careful about selecting headphones, and I was urging my parents to invest in 4K TVs as early as I can remember.

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But this month, after finally properly using one, I'm prepared to eat humble pie and admit I was wrong.

While I know a HomePod isn't the pinnacle of hi-fi audio engineering, I've been auditioning smart speakers for a very particular task: I want a speaker that I can have in my kitchen to play tunes while I cook, and occasionally yell commands at to set timers and skip tracks.

While an Amazon Echo Dot would suffice for most, I've become accustomed to a certain standard of sound, hence why that option was quickly dismissed.

I traded up to an Echo Show 11, which was definitely an audio upgrade, but the screen felt unnecessary, the interface was laggy, and the recommended recipes it was showing me were nothing short of nonsensical (something about a soup with a savoury marshmallow on top really sent me over the edge).

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This led me to the HomePod, not the current HomePod 2, might I add, but the original model, which is now sitting proudly on my kitchen worktop.

Booting the HomePod up for the first time revealed that I could update it to the latest version of audioOS; not a bad start for an eight-year-old product.

Sure, it's unlikely the recently announced Siri AI and Sound Glow features for the HomePod Mini 2 (which are also slated to come to the full-sized HomePod 2) will be added, but I can live without them for what I'm using the speaker for.

What is most important is sound quality, and that's what has really sold me on the HomePod. We raved about its "weighty, authoritative sound" back in our original review, and its deep, tuneful and energetic bass performance sticks out as a particular highlight.

Based on my experience, I can certainly vouch for our original review, as I love how rich, punchy and exciting the HomePod sounds, especially compared to my two previous Amazon speakers.

Midrange and treble are equally well balanced, with a richness and warmth that is indicative of Apple's overall approach to sound tuning, which I can instantly recognise from listening to iPhones, iPads and even the Apple TV 4K. The HomePod also distributes sound very well throughout my kitchen, making it sound much larger than it looks.

Now, it hasn't been 100 per cent smooth sailing. The experience with Spotify hasn't been the smoothest thanks to some occasional dropouts over AirPlay, but I plan on switching back to Apple Music once my last month of Spotify Premium has concluded, which I presume will only improve the HomePod experience.

And outside of that, I can only think of one serious downside, and it's not an issue in the traditional sense. Essentially, I am now a fan of Apple's most neglected product line, which means I have a long line of disappointing Apple Events waiting for me.

That might sound contradictory given I've just referenced the newly announced HomePod Mini 2, but need I remind you that Apple took six years to release this sequel.

The HomePod 2, which I admit I have been eyeing up on Apple's website, is over three years old now, and I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see a successor for another few years.

I've been in this position before with the Apple TV 4K, and I suppose there is a hard truth I need to accept: Apple's AV products will never be in the same spotlight as its darling iPhones, Macs and AirPods.

Maybe with the HomePod Mini 2 being fresh on the market – and coming in a dashing green finish, no less – it's the perfect time to indulge my new HomePod obsession; though I might need to take the first-generation Mini for a spin first to be thorough.

MORE:

Read our full Apple HomePod 2 review

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Apple HomePod 2 vs Apple HomePod